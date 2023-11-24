Of a rocket’s mass, 98 per cent is taken up by fuel – fuel that is necessary for it to overcome Earth’s gravity and launch into space. The remaining two per cent come from the rocket and payload. Reduce even a small amount of that two per cent, and you can substantially cut back on fuel. This, in turn, could save money and lessen environmental impact.
York University mechanical and space engineer Zheng Hong (George) Zhu and Western University material, mechanical and biomedical engineer Jun Yang are working to do just that with an ambitious project that is a mix of space flight and medical applications research.
Instead of loading rockets with heavy, bulky equipment and tools needed for repairs or experiments, they are perfecting artificial intelligence-enhanced methods for 3-D printing such payloads in space.
“If you’re 3-D printing it, you only need to carry the raw materials. They take up less volume and also less mass,” says Dr. Zhu. “If you can print it by recycling materials from space debris, you can further cut the launch costs.”
The challenges and potential benefits of 3-D printing in space revolve around microgravity and vacuum environments. Away from Earth’s gravity, the molten metals and plastics in the printing process behave differently.
“On Earth, when 3-D printing lays down layers, gravity helps bonding between layers, and the air flow helps to cool the printer and printed parts,” Dr. Zhu explains. “In space, bonding is weaker because there is no gravity, and the cooling is much harder because of the vacuum.”
The team also hopes to experiment with raw materials available on the Moon and Mars, two potential space destinations. Scientists already know a fair bit about soil composition there, says Dr. Yang.
“We could use Moon soil or Mars soil in 3-D printers,” he says. “The big picture is that if we want to explore space, we need to understand how to do this. We can’t bring everything we might need with us.”
With funding from the CFI, the team will set up a two-metre-square vacuum chamber that fits both a laser 3-D printer and the AI-enhanced robot that operates it. Testing the 3-D printing process in different directions related to the Earth’s gravity will allow the team to find ways to overcome the bonding issues associated with vacuum and gravity.
The team is also experimenting with 3-D printing implantable biological substitutes, such as skin grafts and organs, for medical treatments in space as well as on Earth. The advantage of printing these soft tissues in space is that there is no gravity threatening to collapse their delicate scaffolding.
“We can use space as a factory,” says Dr. Zhu. “You fabricate it there and send it back here.”
