Canada’s organic movement has propelled the country into the position of the fifth-largest organic market globally, with Canadians spending $10.26-billion annually on organic. This growth trajectory, driven by rising consumer demand both nationally and across the globe, is set to continue.
Yet there is a risk that “Canada is falling behind in the global marketplace from a competitive standpoint,” says Tia Loftsgard, president and CEO of the Canada Organic Trade Association (COTA).”The European Union has set very clear benchmarks, targeting to have 25 per cent of agricultural land certified organic by 2030. And the United States has recently passed bills that have unlocked significant financial support for organic,” she explains. “In these jurisdictions, authorities are forging groundbreaking and substantial investments within their organic domains. These commitments extend far into the future as leaders recognize the favourable impact of organic farming on climate, biodiversity, sustainable agricultural practices and the proliferation of value-enhanced goods.”
Canada needs to take similar steps to bolster investments and collaboration to maximize the potential of the organic sector, urges Ms. Loftsgard. “We need to have a strategic plan to make sure the right mechanisms are in place to support growth and sustainability for organic.”
A thriving organic community brings powerful benefits. Along with strong economic, social and health outcomes, it can aid the Canadian government in achieving its ambitious conservation and environmental objectives, she says. “Organic practices emphasize the use of natural fertilizers, crop rotation and reduced chemical inputs. These methods help mitigate soil erosion, maintain soil health and enhance water quality. By adopting organic agriculture, we can work towards meeting environmental sustainability and climate change mitigation objectives and contribute to lower greenhouse gas emissions and more resilient ecosystems.”
Organic farming practices also support greater biodiversity, which “aligns with the government’s objectives to protect and enhance biodiversity, contributing to healthier ecosystems, pollinators and wildlife habitats,” she adds.
By adopting organic agriculture, we can work towards meeting environmental sustainability and climate change mitigation objectives and contribute to lower greenhouse gas emissions and more resilient ecosystems.— Tia Loftsgard, President and CEO of the Canada Organic Trade Association
Since the principles of organic farming prioritize long-term soil fertility and ecological balance, promoting organic agriculture can help encourage sustainable land use practices and ensure a steady supply of nutritious and safe food for future generations. Ms. Loftsgard also sees potential for “advancing public health and wellness goals, encouraging consumers to make healthier choices and reducing the burden on health-care systems.
“We have a strong domestic market for organics, with two-thirds of consumers eating organic on a weekly basis,” she says, adding that strong local food systems serve to enhance the “country’s resilience to global disruptions, advancing the government’s objective to ensure a stable and secure supply of essential goods.”
As global and local demand for organic products grows, encouraging organic agriculture and manufacturing can help meet domestic needs as well as open up new trade opportunities for Canadian products in international markets, she adds. “We also know that organic companies have long been on the edge of innovation, trailblazing in areas like reducing packaging and plastics, sourcing locally as much as possible, and implementing climate-friendly practices like regenerative agriculture.”
With so much powerful potential waiting to be unlocked, “we have to look at how organic, as a federally regulated program, can help achieve sustainability and economic goals more quickly by putting some support systems in place,” says Ms. Loftsgard, who calls for “investments in research, organic transition supports, knowledge transfer and extension services, more robust data on production and markets, and additional market supports as foundation for growth of the sector.”
COTA is working in partnership with the Canadian Organic Growers and Organic Federation of Canada on creating a robust Organic Action Plan, set to be released this fall, which will map out benchmarks, objectives and strategies designed to fortify the organic supply chain.
The organic sector can be a key driver in creating a sustainable future, and this is increasingly recognized by industry, government and investors, she says. “We’re seeing the organic community grow. There are more consumers buying organic, more people switching to organic production or expanding their businesses, more investors looking to support us. Just imagine what we can achieve by revving up this organic revolution together.”
CONSUMERS ASSOCIATE THE ORGANIC LOGO WITH:
• Non-genetically engineered (GMO)
• Strong standards
• Animal welfare
• Good for the environment
• Pesticide free
• More tasty/healthy
54%
of Canadians say they trust Canada Organic Certified
On average, Canadians spend
$184
weekly on organic groceries
23%
of Canadians are buying more organic than a year ago
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications with Canada Organic Trade Association (COTA). The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.