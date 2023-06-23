Operation Eyesight celebrates 60 years of tackling avoidable vision loss
A chance meeting more than 60 years ago between Calgary businessman Art Jenkyns and Dr. Ben Gullison, a physician who worked at a mission hospital in India, led to the founding of Operation Eyesight Universal, a charity that has developed into a changemaker in the global eye health sphere and prevented blindness and restored sight for millions of people in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.
“We are proud that Operation Eyesight, established in 1963, is not just alive but growing and thriving,” says president and CEO Kashinath Bhoosnurmath. “Over the past six decades we have evolved, and we will continue to grow as an international development organization as we work to make avoidable vision loss a thing of the past.”
The organization is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023. Mr. Bhoosnurmath attributes much of the charity’s success and longevity to the philosophy instilled by Operation Eyesight’s founders: to provide equal and non-discriminatory treatment to those with avoidable blindness irrespective of their ability to pay; and to invest in capacity building among local health staff.
These principles enabled the organization to develop a unique model that empowers communities to look after their own eye health, says Mr. Bhoosnurmath, citing the declaration of 20 villages in Assam, India, avoidable blindness-free – that is free of all untreated vision loss – as one of its most recent successes.
“Operation Eyesight’s history is a wonderful story,” says Mr. Bhoosnurmath, who notes that training local surgeons, nurses and other medical staff and partnering with all levels of government ensures the sustainability of the organization’s eye health programs. Similarly, he says that partnering with local health providers, hospitals and NGOs helps ensure the impact of projects is felt long after teams leave a project area.
One example of this strategy at work is the building of an eye unit at the new Kanyama General Hospital in Zambia, the result of a successful partnership with the Ministry of Health Zambia.
This approach aligns with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution: Vision for Everyone – Accelerating Action to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals that commits the international community to eye care for the 1.1 billion people living with avoidable blindness by 2030.
Mr. Bhoosnurmath says the UN’s resolution to tackle preventable sight loss adds weight to Operation Eyesight’s initiatives to prioritize eye health and pressure all levels of government to bridge any eye health gaps in their existing health programs.
While Operation Eyesight has previously focused its efforts in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, the organization’s future will look a little different as it plans to extend its programmatic work to Canada to reach medically underserved groups including Indigenous Peoples and people experiencing homelessness.
“When it comes to developing programs in Canada, we are currently in a learning phase that involves relationship building, listening and internal capacity building,” explains Mr. Bhoosnurmath. “We are engaging with communities to identify gaps in care and supports to improve access to eye health care. In working with Indigenous Peoples, our focus is to strengthen Indigenous-led initiatives and to support program development based on community-identified needs.”
Mr. Bhoosnurmath says that the organization remains committed to ensuring that every gift has the most impact in its communities of work, so every dollar donated directly translates into lives changed.
“Donors know their generosity is helping to transform the lives of individuals and communities through the gift of sight. That’s why they choose to partner with us,” he says.
Operation Eyesight is a top-rated five-star charity and a Top 10 Impact Charity, according to Charity Intelligence Canada.
Information: operationeyesight.com
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications with the Association of Fundraising Professionals. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.