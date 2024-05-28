A collaborative place-based approach to boosting decarbonization and energy resilience

Situated in the British Columbia’s northern Pacific wilderness, the archipelago of Haida Gwaii is emblematic of the country’s pristine natural beauty, and home to approximately 4,500 people living off-grid. What is lesser known about the region is its heavy reliance on diesel generators for everyday necessities, from heating homes to running essential appliances like stoves and refrigerators. While this may seem like a unique predicament, it is a shared reality for people in nearly 280 communities across Canada, who are working to lessen their carbon footprint while maintaining a reliable energy source.
In the great narrative of the energy transformation taking place across the country right now, much of the attention is directed towards urban innovation hubs, large-scale decarbonization projects and feasibility studies at a grand scale. However, what is often overlooked is the fact that three-quarters of Canadians reside beyond major metropolitan centres, each navigating their own specific energy needs as they move towards the collective national goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The team behind Accelerating Community Energy Transformation (ACET), an initiative of the Institute for Integrated Energy Systems (IESVic) at the University of Victoria, sees the future of drastically reducing carbon emissions differently. ACET, alongside 40+ partners working with project partners like Haida Gwaii, champions a different vision for decarbonization: one that centres on the belief that true progress lies in fostering opportunities for energy independence through small-scale, community-driven projects.
Curran Crawford, a UVic mechanical engineering professor and executive director of ACET, emphasizes this collaborative approach. “It’s not about researchers coming into communities and telling them what to do,” he says. “In our model, the research is informed by what we hear from our partners.”
So how are ACET and its partners moving the energy transition forward, one community at a time?
Place-based energy with a community-first approach
From the recognition that real change starts in communities – and by tailoring national energy ambitions to community-specific pathways – ACET aims to provide alignment between local values and resources. “Finding answers to these questions requires us to look at available resources, a community’s emissions profile and what people on the ground experience. In this transition process, we see it as paramount that communities guide their own development in a way that honours their land, culture and tradition. Concurrently, we need to understand the nuances of those social, cultural and environmental dynamics so we can help sketch out possible future scenarios,” Dr. Crawford says. “There is the will to make changes in many communities. The path just looks different for each place.”
In the exploration of suitable energy sources, everything must be considered and challenged. For instance, lower-carbon solutions for transportation look very different from urban to rural and remote places. For an average urban commuter, an electric car or bike is suitable for short distances; this is not a reality when a commute covers hundreds of kilometres. Other major considerations are workforce availability to support potential solutions, and how those solutions are managed in harsh winter conditions, something that might not be a problem in more populated areas.
Building resilient communities
Since communities have widely different conditions, needs and priorities, ACET engagement focuses on “an inventory of possibilities that helps them envision what their future could look like,” says Dr. Crawford. “Starting by first listening to the perspectives and ideas from community partners, we then analyze and suggest potential options for their feedback.”
Bolstering resilience through diversity of energy sources is also important in the face of more frequent natural disasters. “When we have floods or wildfires or other kinds of disruptions, communities have to be able to deal with that, so there is a lot of emphasis on making sure energy systems are more resilient,” he says. “With energy storage or microgrids, you could have some sustained local operation of your energy system even if the grid connection goes down.”
Energy storage can play a large role in building more diverse solutions for different scales, including distribution grids, homes and electric vehicles. ACET’s portfolio includes projects looking at near-term implementation with ready-to-deploy solutions as well as longer-term development of innovations with a lower technology readiness level. Different types of technologies can play different roles to reduce emissions, improve energy resilience and grow the economy. For example, advanced battery management and microgrid control are being explored alongside hydrogen and electrolyzer technologies and digital twinning to better understand operation outcomes through simulation.
For technologies that are currently available – like heat pumps, retrofit insulation or EV charging infrastructure – ACET can help to identify synergistic benefits, financing mechanisms and what is required from a workforce readiness and capacity-building perspective.
Local innovation, global implications
Overcoming reliance on fossil fuels for a population of 4,500, or even up to 500,000, may seem like a small step forward in efforts to move the needle with renewable, low-carbon energy solutions, but this is just the beginning. The impact of decarbonization extends far beyond individual communities. ACET’s efforts are being designed not only to address local challenges but also contribute to a global dialogue on energy solutions.
Successful implementation of projects can serve as inspiration for others looking to adopt similar technology, and ACET can provide support through demonstration projects, where people can see solutions in action—and learn from the experiences of their peers. “Canada possesses the expertise, resources and innovative attitudes to lead on a global scale,” adds Dr. Crawford.
In its more immediate future, ACET’s objective is to propose solutions and map out concrete steps for achieving them. Funding sources as well as municipal, provincial and federal policy play a role in turning ideas into action. The team also works with non-profit partners, including the BC Sustainable Energy Association, Pembina Institute and the Community Energy Association, whose advocacy work is aligned with the goal to identify barriers to decarbonization and ways to overcome them. As research and testing are carried out today, the team’s end goal is to ensure their solutions are not only realistic for specific communities but also relevant and impactful in working with government, NGOs and industry partners.
Canada is well positioned to lead the charge in energy transformation, and ACET’s collaborative, locally driven model embodies a progressive approach to tackling the complex challenges ahead. In this way, a resilient path forward will be built with diverse energy sources and at the centre of that conversation.
Energy systems are complex, and shifting them requires bringing “technology, policy, business and people perspectives together, and we’re looking at all these things from the ground up,” says Dr. Crawford. “We are prioritizing solutions that can have an impact in the real world including associated economic opportunities, and we’re looking for partnerships that allow us to move forward together at the pace that is required for reaching urgent climate goals.”
Climate action at University of Victoria
The University of Victoria (UVic) is committed to being a global leader in environmental, social and institutional sustainability. To read more about climate action at UVic, please see uvic.ca/climatetraction.
Accelerating Community Energy Transformation (ACET) is moving Canada closer to a net-zero future by supporting local, place-based clean energy transitions, one community at a time. To learn more about ACET and its initiatives, visit UVic’s ACET page: uvic.ca/acet.
More on ACET and its academic partners
ACET’s partnerships include Royal Roads University, the University of British Columbia, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières and Yukon University, whose combined expertise allows teams to approach these complex challenges from a number of perspectives, including technology development, energy systems, community engagement, and social and economic development.
This research is thanks in part to funding from the Canada First Research Excellence Fund.
