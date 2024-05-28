A collaborative place-based approach to boosting decarbonization and energy resilience

The University of Victoria (UVic) is committed to being a global leader in environmental, social and institutional sustainability. To read more about climate action at UVic, please see uvic.ca/climatetraction.

Accelerating Community Energy Transformation (ACET) is moving Canada closer to a net-zero future by supporting local, place-based clean energy transitions, one community at a time. To learn more about ACET and its initiatives, visit UVic’s ACET page: uvic.ca/acet.

More on ACET and its academic partners

ACET’s partnerships include Royal Roads University, the University of British Columbia, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières and Yukon University, whose combined expertise allows teams to approach these complex challenges from a number of perspectives, including technology development, energy systems, community engagement, and social and economic development.

This research is thanks in part to funding from the Canada First Research Excellence Fund.