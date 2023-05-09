Report on Business Magazine is featuring the 2023 winners of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, Deloitte’s awards program recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned firms. Those winners had the option to purchase a Sponsor Content package highlighting their own achievements.
David Welsh, president and CEO of PRIMED Medical Products, is asked regularly “by both competitors and friends” about the secret to his company’s success. He says it comes down to one main element: the company culture.
“We are known throughout the industry as that company that has a special sense of energy and excitement,” says Welsh, whose Edmonton-based company is a global supplier of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, gowns and masks. “Our people are highly committed, super engaged, and there’s just this amazing energy level.”
Part of building that culture relies on PRIMED’s hiring practices, as the company makes a point of looking to young talent to bring their fresh ideas and creativity into the mix. PRIMED offers an internship program every year, hiring up to a dozen people for that program.
“There’s an advantage in hiring young people and letting people grow up within the company,” says Welsh. “We’ve always been more than willing to hire people who might not have a lot of experience, but they have great attitudes and great energy.”
PRIMED started off as a one-person operation back in 1995 and has grown significantly to more than 1,000 employees globally (including 200 in Canada). The company nearly doubled its size during the pandemic when there was unprecedented demand for PPE.
While many businesses that experienced pandemic-fuelled prosperity are now struggling to maintain that level of demand, that’s not the case for PRIMED, which brought ten times its normal volume of PPE into Canada during COVID-19.
Since then, the PRIMED team has managed to maintain a consistent customer base and demand to keep its manufacturing facilities busy, including to continue delivering a made-in-Canada solution.
“Our ability to meet demands allowed us to enter a number of new relationships during COVID-19 and secure long-term contracts with health authorities and health regions within Canada that we didn’t have prior to the pandemic,” Welsh says. “At the consumer level, the trust is also in the quality of our product.”
PRIMED is one of the leading suppliers of PPE to the Canadian health care market with five manufacturing facilities – three in China, one in Laos and one in Cambridge, Ont. – which allows the company to continue to innovate and keep a diversified and secure supply chain.
“A lot of our manufacturing innovations are where we can create efficiencies, remove waste, or remove material weight out of a product and still deliver market leading quality,” Welsh explains.
There’s a palpable sense of loyalty at PRIMED, where employees are given the option to work occasionally from home but often come to the office to “feed off of the creativity and energy,” says Welsh, adding that this kind of commitment is also felt by the customer.
By continuing to recruit and train young talent and foster loyalty within its ranks, PRIMED is able to continue to innovate and provide consistent, quality products to Canada’s health care system. It’s about being a place people want to come to work and offer their ideas, explains Welsh.
“I think we have found the perfect balance here, with flexibility in our staffing. We put a lot of trust in people. To me, flexibility allows people to operate in their own complex lives and be their best, most creative selves at work,” he says. “The culture here is powerful enough that as we add new people, they become part of it.”
See full editorial coverage of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in Report on Business Magazine here.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with PRIMED Medical Products. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.