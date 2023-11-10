Endowment gift boosts CNIB’s bursary program
The Joyce Family Foundation, a private family foundation created by the late Canadian businessman Ron Joyce, has made a landmark endowment gift of $1.5-million to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind’s (CNIB) post-secondary bursaries program.
CNIB is a nonprofit organization that delivers programs and advocacy to empower people impacted by blindness to dismantle barriers to inclusion.
“The work we do to empower people with sight loss across the country is only possible with the support of our incredible donors. This transformational endowment gift, the largest in CNIB’s history, will help youth who are blind or low vision for decades to come,” says CNIB president and CEO John Rafferty.
“With the launch of our new strategic plan – The Way Forward – one of our commitments is to ensure ‘Kids will Thrive,’ and our kids, along with their families, have the support and resources they need – both inside and outside the classroom. We need to ensure all children who are blind or low vision can enjoy the same opportunities and quality of life as their sighted peers, and transform the way families seek and access support, while also advocating for equity and access in education and health care,” he says.
The foundation’s gift will create at least eight bursaries annually, each ranging from $6,000 (college) to $8,000 (university), and each bursary will be renewable for up to four years based on academic standing.
Ed Lumley, chair of the Joyce Family Foundation, says the foundation’s endowment gift is a meaningful tribute to the memory of its founder, Ron Joyce, the iconic entrepreneur who co-founded the Tim Hortons franchise.
“Ron was passionate about investing in the potential of young people and making a difference through the power of philanthropy,” says Mr. Lumley. “This endowment gift is an opportunity to support more students through many generations, and the board members know Ron would be incredibly proud of the impact it will create for students, for communities and for Canada’s future.”
Information: cnib.ca/kids
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.