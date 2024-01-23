After finishing an eight-month student co-op term with Teck Resources in 2019, Gabi Musico knew she wanted to be back in a permanent role with one of Canada’s leading mining companies. She had found a place where she could grow in her career that also aligned with her values.
“Teck is the kind of company that leads by example,” says the Vancouver-based human resources adviser. “We don’t just say what our values are but we put them into practice every day.”
Musico had first been attracted to Teck’s co-op program as a place where she could gain exposure to a broad human resources function, and what really caught her eye in the job description was the emphasis on values.
“It really spoke to me,” she says, “how Teck keeps its people, health and safety, as well as sustainability, top of mind with everything it does.”
During her co-op, Musico was actively involved in community-building, becoming one of the original members of the Student Experience Committee. This group volunteers to strengthen connections for students across the company through networking and social activities.
While proud to have bolstered student ties within the company, it was the work Musico was given by her supervisors that left the biggest impression. In other placements, a student may be given the work employees don’t want to take on themselves. At Teck, co-ops can dig into important projects regardless of their level.
“I was given meaningful work and hands-on experience that kept my work term interesting,” she says. “Teck offers an environment where you can learn and grow with access to opportunities you may not have otherwise.”
Now, three years into a permanent position at Teck, Musico is still stimulated by the learning culture at the company and by the level of interest and engagement supervisors show in her career development. “I’m continuously learning and I don’t feel stagnant in my career.”
The values piece is also still a main driver for Musico. In general, people spend a large amount of their time where they work, she explains, and for her it’s important to give that time to a company that aligns with her values.
“I wanted to make sure the work I was doing was contributing to something positive like providing products that are essential to building a better quality of life for people around the globe,” she says. “I find it motivating if I’m working for a company that is trying to achieve the same things that I would want to see in the world.”
That values-based motivation is something Stacey Smith, lead campus recruitment, sees more and more in the next generation of the work force. “People want to feel good about where they work,” she says.
Sustainable practices like water management, reclamation plans and community partnerships are some of the ways Teck walks the walk when it comes to sustainability.
“It has a positive impact on the community and protects the lands on which we live and work,” says Smith. “Mining is essential to the world we live in – you want to work for a company that’s really doing it right.”
Those values and the way that shared purpose connects teammates across the company is at the heart of why Smith has been with Teck, and contributed to the hiring of an average of over 400 co-ops annually, for the past 16 years.
“It also comes down to the people that you’re working with and the values that they hold near and dear in their hearts,” she says. “We all live and work in communities being positively impacted by the work Teck does.”
