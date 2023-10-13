With choices as numerous as they are varied, deciding on a comprehensive “must-see list” for a visit to Germany is no easy task. Should travellers prioritize world-famous sights like the Brandenburg Gate, the Cologne Cathedral, Neuschwanstein Castle and Bamberg? Or should they venture off the beaten track to explore lesser-known but equally stunning castles, palaces, cathedrals, museums and landscapes? And what about those looking to enjoy vibrant arts scenes, bustling markets, innovative architecture, nightlife and cultural immersion?
From east to west, from north to south, Germany is brimming with historical, cultural, natural and experiential attractions. The only thing to do, suggests Anja Brokjans, director of Canada for the German National Tourist Office, is to “stay a while longer.
“Not only does Germany offer a lot of historical sites but also stunning natural landscapes, such as the Wadden Sea, the Black Forest and the Rhine Valley, to name a few,” she says. “All across the country, you can discover natural and cultural treasures, whether in the green countryside or the middle of an urban environment. And Germany ranks number three worldwide with 51 UNESCO World Heritage sites.”
For exploring the remarkable UNESCO World Heritage sites, the German National Tourist Office – through its www.germany.travel website – proposes a variety of routes, says Ms. Brokjans. “These carefully crafted itineraries promise a truly enriching travel experience, and I’m confident that exploring the historical gems and breathtaking landscapes of Germany will leave you with cherished memories for a lifetime.”
Options include hiking through Europe’s largest mountain park, marvelling at the world’s most extensive mud flats and experiencing history dating back up to 7,000 years. Asked for a personal recommendation, she notes, “Being born and raised in northern Germany, I hold a special fondness for one particular route, which immerses you in the fascinating Viking age and unspoiled natural beauty.”
The journey along this “coastal route takes you through the enchanting northern cities of Hamburg, Lübeck and Stralsund, where you’ll be transported back in time while revelling in scenic wonders,” she explains. “On this nine-day adventure, you’ll have the chance to visit eight UNESCO World Heritage sites.”
Available for this route – and across Germany in general – is a wide range of environmentally friendly transportation and accommodation options, says Ms. Brokjans. “Canadians are increasingly looking for sustainable travel, and Germany has the ideal ingredients for exceptional and sustainable holiday experiences that also help to protect our climate and the environment. With a selection of 1,300 certified sustainable establishments to choose from, you can enjoy your getaway while knowing you’ll have a positive impact on the health of our Earth.”
For getting around, travellers can turn to Germany’s “excellent and efficient public transportation system,” she says. “Trains are a convenient way to travel between cities and to smaller towns. Consider getting a Deutschlandticket, which, for 49 euros per month, is valid nationwide and can be used on all buses and trains of public regional and local transport (excluding long-distance transport and first class).
“You can also take advantage of 300,000 kilometres of hiking routes or 76,000 kilometres of cycling routes. It’s an opportunity to appreciate the country’s natural beauty and meet locals.”
What is not widely known, Ms. Brokjans believes, is the fact that “Germans generally enjoy the outdoors, food and drink, and are very sociable.
“This is an integral part of the lifestyle that adds to the enjoyment of my own visits,” she says. “A manifestation of this is that towns and cities offer a remarkable number of restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries and bars that feature patios adorned with awnings and umbrellas or sidewalk tables and chairs. The first ray of sunshine and people flock to them to enjoy the weather, the hustle and bustle of their towns, and refreshments. And on inclement weather days, these patios provide shelter and a place to take a break since many offer blankets and even heaters.”
In many parts of Germany, “patio season is a three-season affair,” she adds. “I love it and highly recommend building this type of ‘time out’ into every travel schedule since it’s a wonderful way to enjoy the true vibe of a place.”
Another way to explore the country’s regional offerings is through “a huge variety of food that will blow your mind,” Ms. Brokjans says. “From the North Sea coast to the Alps, each area has its own culinary specialties. Canadians can experience different tastes from the famous currywurst to a crispy veal schnitzel with a dash of lemon or a bratwurst on a bun. There’s only one thing to do: taste them yourself.”
CITY VIBES
Düsseldorf’s old town has 300 or so pubs, discos, restaurants and breweries. But watch out – in the breweries, cover your empty glass with a coaster or you'll be served another round without being asked. This could have consequences the next day – and cause you to miss out on the amazing daytime offerings of North Rhine- Westphalia's capital:
- The modern Media Harbour, including the new customs yard by star architect Frank Gehry.
- The 240-metre-high Rhine Tower with its revolving restaurant.
- The Königsallee, or Kö for short. At 87 metres, it is not only Germany's widest street but also one of Europe's leading luxury shopping destinations. Another great shopping area is the Rhine embankment promenade.
Elbe metropolis Hamburg offers a distinct nightlife.
- Dubbed the "most sinful mile in the world," the Reeperbahn measures 950 metres between Nobistor and Millerntor, with an unusually high concentration of discos, theatres, bars, fast-food stalls, nightclubs and, yes, red-light establishments.
- Experience trendy bars, clubs or musical theatres off the beaten track, in the modern HafenCity district, the Schanzenviertel or the Portugiesenviertel at Landungsbrücken.
- Step aboard numerous ships that act as music and entertainment venues.
There is always something going on in Berlin, which beat out New York and London a few years ago as “second-best party city” ranked by CNN.
- With extremely long opening hours, venues are open virtually around the clock.
- At RAW-Friedrichshain, Berlin’s party hotspot, the energy is palpable, and the streets of this old workers’ quarter are full of street musicians.
- For high-quality live music, performed by renowned bands or DJs, head to Berlin's almost 200 clubs. Particularly concentrated around the Spree in Mitte, Kreuzberg and Friedrichshain, these clubs are often found in close proximity to theatres, musical stages, karaoke venues and more than 500 bars.
