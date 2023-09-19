Tim Banks has worked in the real estate industry in Prince Edward Island for more than 40 years, managing supplies and services through a multitude of disruptors; among them, COVID-19, weather extremes, port disruptions and labour shortages.
The pandemic, followed by post-tropical storm Fiona last September, played havoc with access to the materials his Charlottetown-based company, APM MacLean Group, depends on.
One of the largest of its kind in Atlantic Canada, the company handles everything from concept planning and design to construction and lease-back options.
“Everything costs more,” says Mr. Banks, owner and chief executive officer of APM MacLean. “The cost of transportation has gone through the roof. [When] lumber mills were shut down, lumber prices went up 40 to 60 per cent.”
Mills are opening again, he says, but the recovery “isn’t necessarily reflected in the prices – construction projects are up 30 per cent.”
The labour force is starting to come back, he notes, and supply chain problems are “sorting themselves out.”
“But there’s a buildup of projects and services – especially design and engineering – to carry out the projects, so there’s still a delay,” he adds. “We can’t deliver at the same pace we’ve delivered previously: a 16- to 17-month project is now 22 months.”
The Counselors of Real Estate (CRE), an international group of industry professionals, ranked supply chain disruptions as No. 4 of the top 10 issues affecting commercial real estate in 2022, while global insurance giant Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) put it at the top of the list.
The global nature of supply chain networks leaves Canada susceptible to the slightest disruptions.
Companies are looking at all their systems and updating them to make sure they are as efficient as possible.— Sean Ungemach, vice-chair and supply chain specialist, Cushman & Wakefield
In recent years, the construction industry has been impacted in a variety of ways, Mr. Banks points out, including transportation bottlenecks that sent lumber and steel prices and labour costs soaring.
Making matters worse, shipping containers were in scarce supply, since port lockdowns in many countries left them stranded far from the major markets; this bumped their going rate from $2,000 to a peak of $25,000, says Sean Ungemach, vice-chair and supply chain specialist with CRE services firm Cushman & Wakefield. (The rates have since fallen back to about $1,800, he adds.)
The real estate industry has adjusted in several ways. “Companies are looking at all their systems and updating them to make sure they are as efficient as possible,” says Mr. Ungemach. “They are looking for alternatives to get their products to the markets in a cost-effective and efficient way.”
Some companies are stockpiling products to counteract high shipping costs and crippling shortages, he says. As companies move away from the just-in-time (JIT) inventory management model for delivery to the just-in-case (JIC) model of stockpiling – to guard against future shortages – and last-mile warehousing, industrial real estate has become the hottest commodity on the commercial market.
Empty retail and office spaces – casualties of work-at-home mandates – are being repurposed for storage. Even the design of warehouses is changing, as owners recognize the value of vertical space, and automation allows for the servicing of 40-foot-high interiors.
Companies are also looking for alternative suppliers, seeking reliability over price. On-shoring, the use of local suppliers, has seen an uptick. “If you can’t get it out of the port, it’s not going anywhere,” says Will Smith, president and CEO of Knightsbridge Development Corp., a global development company whose urban projects range in scope from hundreds of millions of dollars to more than a billion.
“For this reason,” he says, “we try to use local or North American suppliers. For industrial construction, we are 100-per-cent locally sourced; for others, like retail and residential, it’s 70 to 80 per cent. We seek out contractors and suppliers as close to the site as possible.”
As the developer of one of the largest recent construction projects in Canada – the Well in Toronto, with three million square feet of space set on 7.76 acres – Knightsbridge was able to cope with recent setbacks without major problems by pre-ordering well in advance of a project.
“We generally try to look at what the largest lead items are, and order as early as possible in the design process,” Mr. Smith explains. “The sooner an order can be placed for the major components, the better.” He stresses the importance of vetting potential contractors for dependability.
Supply chains have always underpinned the real estate industry, and increasingly, developers are recognizing the value of seeking out professional supply chain management companies and advanced digital systems to handle the process.
For those who don’t, Mr. Ungemach offers advice: “Source new suppliers, update systems, find alternate shipping routes. Seek stability.”
Despite recent obstacles, Mr. Smith says commercial real estate “hasn’t seen much of a slowdown” and expects that 2024 will see a higher volume of projects coming online.
While Mr. Banks concurs that “the markets are back, and projects are back on track,” he remains cautious. “I don’t see things getting back to normal until the spring of 2025. I don’t think there’s much anyone can do about it; it’s just a matter of playing catch-up.”
