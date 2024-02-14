Many Canadian small businesses are still struggling to fully recover from the impacts of the pandemic and lockdown measures. The goal of “returning to normal” continues to remain out of reach for many smaller companies that now have more debt and face financial pressures from inflation and higher interest rates.
“Our small-business clients talk to us about their pain points, and a big one is the world is moving so fast, they find it tough to stay on top of how well their business is doing,” says Shayne Dueck, national leader for client and accounting services with Canadian professional services firm MNP.
If owners don’t have a current and complete picture of their company’s financial health, they not only lack information on how to become more successful but can miss the signs of trouble on the horizon, says Mr. Dueck.
“One key issue is how a business is looking from a cash flow perspective. As an owner, you need to know when customer payments are coming in so that you can pay your bills on time,” he explains. “If you’re struggling to keep your financial records up to date, you don’t have as much lead time to make the right decisions, at the right time, to deal with a looming cash shortage.”
As inflation increases the cost of doing business, many smaller businesses aren’t certain how to proceed: Do they pass on their higher costs to their customers or find ways to cut down on company expenses? What will be the impact of either choice?
Companies that recognize they need to get on top of their financial fundamentals face other difficulties, Mr. Dueck says. “There is a labour shortage in finance and accounting professionals, and many in those roles are seeking higher salaries than small businesses can afford.”
In the midst of all these challenges, more small businesses are turning to professional services firms for support. MNP offers a solution that is ideal for small and mid-sized companies – a cloud-based accounting and bookkeeping solution that includes advice from accounting professionals.
“Our objective is to free the small business owner from the time-consuming and often tedious work of bookkeeping and financial reporting, so they can do what they’re best at and generate the most value in their business,” says Mr. Dueck.
Accessibility and real-time financial data
Advances in digital technologies have opened up a host of opportunities for businesses and, in many cases, have replaced the traditional accounting model of spreadsheets and desktop-based applications.
With cloud systems, financial data is stored in a remote server instead of a server on a business’s premises – freeing businesses from installing accounting software on multiple computers across the company and allowing access to the data from anywhere with an internet connection.
Business owners appreciate having this level of accessibility, says Mr. Dueck. It gives them greater freedom to keep track of their business while engaging in other priority activities, he says, whether they are on vacation or using a mobile app on their phone while attending their child’s hockey tournament.
Another powerful feature of the technology is automated recording of financial transactions.
Shayne Dueck
“ Through new technologies and our accounting solution, we are helping to bring the finance function of the small business community – which has traditionally been underserved by accounting services – up to the level of the large corporations. We have the ability to better serve businesses across the country and help them achieve new levels of success.”
National Leader, Client and Accounting Services, MNP
“In an automated system, we have data flow as opposed to data entry,” says Mr. Dueck. “Traditional manual bookkeeping is very heavy on data entry, where someone is manually recording thousands of numbers every month from every invoice and bank statement.”
Through automation, a financial transaction can be digitized and then flowed into the financial system, in the right place with the right coding, so you can easily extract that data, he says. This type of automation can help businesses get paid more quickly.
“If you’re a plumber, for example, through your phone app, you can generate an invoice on the spot and send it the client right away,” he says. “Of course, the sooner you send an invoice, the sooner you get paid.”
Automation is also applied to accounts payable – with the system tracking businesses’ payments and alerting them to what is outstanding – and to payroll, automating the calculation of deductions and allowing businesses to pay employees more efficiently.
Speedy recording of financial transactions means small business owners have up-to-date and accurate financial records at their fingertips, giving them greater capacity to make effective decisions on how to drive more success.
Mr. Dueck cites the story of one of his clients, the owner of an automotive shop. The owner wanted to understand what steps he could take to improve his business, but before he came on board with MNP’s cloud-based accounting service, he was essentially assessing the big picture just once a year, at tax time.
“His decision-making abilities were boosted when he worked with our team,” says Mr. Dueck. “He now had key financial information available in the early days of every month. That real-time information allowed him to implement different operational and technology improvements, and as a result, he was able to drive higher revenue in his business.
“And if he has a question about what’s sitting in his numbers, our advisors can answer it for him right away, so he has the full context when he wants to make a decision.”
Making the leap to cloud-based accounting
For various reasons, small business owners may be reluctant to make the transition to cloud-based accounting systems, says Mr. Dueck. For one thing, cloud technologies are relatively new, and some owners aren’t certain they can trust the security of their financial information in this new realm. Others are worried about the complexities and time investment of learning a new way of doing business.
It’s natural for people to be reluctant to make a change. “Certainly, it’s a different way to work,” he says. “A lot of people tell us they feel comfortable with the way they’ve always done things. They wonder about the value of going through training to be able to understand the application and how to use it.”
In terms of security, MNP assures its clients that protecting their data is paramount. “We are dealing in an environment where trust is critical,” says Mr. Dueck. “We understand that knowing their data is safe in our hands is imperative for businesses, and our partners go through a comprehensive security assessment that includes recognized certifications to ensure our client data is always secured.”
When it comes to easing the transition to cloud-based accounting, MNP offers a range of options so that businesses can be involved in the finance function to the level they feel comfortable with.
“We conduct an initial assessment to determine the business’s biggest needs and pain points,” explains Mr. Dueck. “Then, we develop a tailored solution, help onboard the business to the cloud tools, and provide support as needed.
“It’s not a one-size-fits-all proposition. If an owner doesn’t want to do the training or learn how to use the application, we can teach them the simpler tasks, such as how to digitize records, and then we can do the heavy lifting in terms of engaging with the applications.”
On the other hand, some clients are eager to engage with all aspects of the system, he says, and they have the opportunity to do so. “By serving both types, we are producing benefits for the small business community as a whole.
“Through new technologies and our accounting solution, we are helping to bring the finance function of the small business community – which has traditionally been underserved by accounting services – up to the level of the large corporations. We have the ability to better serve businesses across the country and help them achieve new levels of success.”
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.