Achieving emissions reduction goals requires multidisciplinary expertise and collaboration

The quest to achieve UN net-zero emissions targets by 2050 has been embraced by more than 120 countries worldwide, including Canada. The challenge for organizations large and small is often how to translate greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction ambitions into action, especially in the realm of ever-changing regulations and competing priorities.
Canadian engineering and professional services firm WSP believes it has answers. The firm is applying a collaborative, multidisciplinary and innovation-driven model to a host of projects. In doing so, the firm brings together engineers, architects, designers, scientists, technicians and others now applying sciences and other disciplines to help WSP clients – and Canada – reduce GHG emissions and contribute to a climate-resilient future.
While opportunities to “decarbonize” the built environment, a term used to describe changes required to reduce or eliminate GHG emissions, abound, fewer sectors are more ripe for improvement than transportation and buildings.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, together, the buildings sector and transportation sector contribute to a total of 35 per cent of national GHG emissions in Canada.
The drive to more sustainable transportation
The opportunity to lead transformative projects that integrate innovative technology and are designed to reduce environmental impacts was critical to Corina Moore’s decision to join WSP in Canada. In early 2024, she joined the firm as executive vice president of transportation and infrastructure, bringing more than 10 years of experience running a transportation company that included passenger and freight rail, as well as motor coach services.
“WSP is a world leader in net-zero decarbonization and is ranked number one in rail and transit across Canada and globally. We deliver customized local solutions with a tremendous global skill and experience to draw from,’’ says Ms. Moore. “I’m proud to be part of an organization that cares about the environment, understands how rail and transit solutions contribute to a thriving economy, and works collaboratively with its partners to deliver progressive solutions.”
These solutions include measures to adapt transit systems to better withstand climate-change impacts.
“The decisions we make are intended to be selfless acts that aim to benefit future generations.”
Decarbonizing buildings
Decarbonizing buildings is a key priority for Martin Sing, national market leader – energy and sustainability, property and buildings at WSP in Canada.
The challenges – and opportunities – ahead are significant. Globally, the floor area of buildings is anticipated to double by 2050. Further, more than 80 per cent of existing buildings – many designed using standards now considered antiquated – will still be in operation in 2050. That means designers and builders need to implement decarbonization innovations at an accelerated speed.
“It is exciting to see the progress of sustainability in buildings since I started 16 years ago at WSP,” says Mr. Sing. “In 2009, ‘sustainability’ and ‘green’ were essentially catchphrases that few people deeply understood; today, genuine sustainability measures are integrated into all our designs.”
He adds, “The good news is that much of the knowledge and technology needed to achieve net-zero emissions in buildings already exists and can be implemented today.”
Mr. Sing is particularly proud of the Centre Block Rehabilitation project on Parliament Hill. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help rehabilitate an iconic building to become one of the most sustainable, low-carbon buildings in the country.”
He says when WSP first started working on the project, questions were raised about the feasibility of making a 100-year-old heritage building carbon-neutral.
“One of the challenges was demonstrating that the masonry walls could be insulated without long-term damage, which we accomplished through multidisciplinary collaboration and extensive investigations, analysis and application of the latest science-based approaches,” he says. He adds that the project team was able to develop a strategy and vision to reduce carbon emissions by around 93 per cent compared to the original Centre Block, despite almost doubling the floor area.
Crucially, knowledge applied in Canada will support sustainable renovations for heritage and other older buildings worldwide, he adds.
“While all projects have their technical challenges, the greatest challenge to advancing groundbreaking agendas such as carbon neutrality often involves getting people to step beyond their comfort zones,” says Mr. Sing.
“It’s important to take time to investigate, analyze and gather facts to make informed decisions – what we refer to as science-based decision-making. At WSP, we are passionate about our work. It’s about intelligent design, and it’s about people working together towards a common good.”
Why collaboration is crucial to success
Teamwork is a cornerstone of WSP’s values and culture, says Jennifer Verellen, senior vice president, transportation systems, noting WSP’s collaborative procurement model has helped make it a leader in large-scale projects.
“Collaborative means that when you face a difficult situation, you’re able to bring together all stakeholders from planning through implementation and problem-solve,” she says. “It’s key to understand local economic, social and environmental factors, as well as be sensitive to different cultures.”
Citing the WSP-led Calgary Green Line light-rail transit (LRT) project – a progressive design-build and Western Canada’s largest LRT infrastructure project – she notes the complexity, long duration and the multiple partners involved in decision-making make the collaborative model ideally suited to transit projects.
Ms. Verellen believes that teamwork is crucial to success. “Engineering is more than technical expertise. It’s about people skills, empathy and understanding how the human mind works to navigate complex projects. And the collaborative model reflects the best of those skills.”
Collaboration has also taken on new meaning in light of the ever-increasing role of Indigenous communities in large projects.
Ms. Moore points to WSP’s acquisition in March 2024 of Communica Public Affairs Inc., a firm specialized in Indigenous and stakeholder engagement, as a demonstration of the firm’s sincere intentions.
“We can’t forget the impact we have on the original holders of the land when we’re implementing and designing these solutions,” says Ms. Moore. “We need to take their guidance and respect the impacts on their land. It’s all part of the ecosystem that drives us.”
From its origins as an engineering firm founded in Canada, WSP has grown into a multinational powerhouse with 67,000 employees around the globe. WSP is ranked the number-one company worldwide in the categories of international design, transport, and rail and public transport (Engineering News-Record (ENR) 2023).
