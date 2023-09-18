ADP Canada has developed a new measurement tool to give HR managers and business leaders timely insights to empower them to optimize the changes and investments they make for the people in their organizations.
The Happiness@Work Index (Index) is a monthly measure that examines the happiness of workers in Canada and uses survey data to report a National Work Happiness Score.
“We know that how people feel about their workplaces and their perception of how they are valued on the job impacts their engagement, and we have a tremendous amount of data that links engagement to organizational success,” says Heather Haslam, vice president of marketing, ADP Canada.
“Simply put, the more engaged an employee is, the greater their contribution to positive business outcomes. So it’s important not only because we’re whole human beings inside and outside of our workplaces, and happier people create better communities, but also because it directly impacts the bottom line.”
Understanding employees’ satisfaction levels and motivations and seeing how these factors shift over time can support employers to set their human resources priorities and gain a business advantage, says Ms. Haslam. “We recognize more than ever that HR is central to business planning, and companies that are using HR in a strategic manner are the ones that are more successful,” she says.
ADP Canada is a global provider of cloud-based HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits solutions, and a leader in business outsourcing services and analytics. The company conducts extensive research on HR and workplace issues.
Conducted in collaboration with Maru Public Opinion, the Happiness@Work Index explores workplace satisfaction across Canada, expressed as a score out of 10, and tracks positive or negative changes over time.1
The Index includes a primary indicator, Canadian workers’ self-reported sentiment of happiness in their current role and responsibilities, as well as four secondary indicators identified to be common components of workplace happiness: work-life balance and flexibility; recognition and support; compensation and benefits; and options for career advancement. It also includes breakdowns that show generational and regional differences in satisfaction levels.
The first edition of the monthly Index was released on March 29, 2023, reporting a National Work Happiness Score of 6.7/10. The most recent edition, released August 30, reported the highest national score to date – 6.8/10 – with an increase in happiness levels across generations and in most regions.
Work-life balance and flexibility major factors in workplace happiness
What insights can we gain from drilling down into the data in the Index? Ms. Haslam says HR managers can acquire a lot of valuable information from looking at the secondary indicators, for example.
In the August Index, “work-life balance and flexibility” earned the highest rating, showing it was a major driver of the record-high overall work happiness score that month. The results on that measure were similar for July.
“Summer is the time when more Canadian workers take time off, and these findings reinforce the importance of taking breaks from work to recharge,” Ms. Haslam says.
“And we know from other research that more Canadians are actually taking their allotted vacation time than in the previous few years, and that is great to see,” she adds. “The increase in the secondary factor around work-life balance shows the value of striking a healthy balance between how much we’re investing in work and in our personal lives.”
In most of the Index reports over the past six months, work-life balance/flexibility and recognition/support have tended to be the main drivers of higher happiness in the workforce, and that’s generally true for people in all generations.
The Index and other research have reinforced the reality that feeling valued in the workplace is a key contributor to strong employee satisfaction and engagement. And that gives managers helpful knowledge they can apply.
“Feeling valued goes beyond how much we’re paid,” says Ms. Haslam. “My salary may be good, but do I feel like my opinions matter and that my work contributions are recognized?
“When employers understand the importance of these factors, they can encourage their people managers to invest time and energy to understand what each team member needs to feel valued. When they do, engagement increases and the entire workplace benefits.”
What’s happening beyond work affects workplace satisfaction
The Happiness@Work Index also sheds light on the crossover between workplace satisfaction and what is happening in the external environment. It goes back to the fact that employees are whole people whose experiences in the outside world affect their experiences at work.
In June 2023, the Index showed a decline in the National Work Happiness Score as well as a particular drop in scores for compensation and career advancement opportunities.
It was a time where the external environment was challenging, from the impact of inflation and rising interest rates to wildfires worsening in parts of the country.
“It’s important to recognize that challenges faced by workers outside of the workplace can impact how they feel about work,” Ms. Haslam says. “For employers, it is essential to take action to foster well-being in the workplace, particularly during tough times. Remember to check in with staff and revisit current support systems to ensure you’re building a positive environment to support employees both professionally and personally.”
Insights into actions to support employees
Assessing the Happiness@Work Index month to month reveals insights that HR managers and other people leaders can translate into action to build workplace satisfaction. As a sample, Ms. Haslam shares the following:
- Ensure regular virtual or in-person meetings between employees and managers.
- Regularly review employees’ job satisfaction.
- Provide employees with the right support resources to manage work-life balance.
- Create a culture where taking a vacation or other type of break is encouraged and celebrated.
- Encourage employees to share their career goals, and ask each individual what tools and experience they need to work towards those goals.
- Recognize hard work and extra effort, and celebrate wins of all sizes.
- Have transparent conversations with employees about the stresses they are experiencing inside and outside the workplace, and provide resources to help them handle their stress.
