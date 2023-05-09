Report on Business Magazine is featuring the 2023 winners of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, Deloitte’s awards program recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned firms. Those winners had the option to purchase a Sponsor Content package highlighting their own achievements.
In 2007, childhood friends Shawn Girard and Michael Cinquino founded Energy Transportation Group, a North America-wide goods delivery and logistics fleet based in Montreal, with Mr. Girard in the role of chief commercial officer (CCO) and Mr. Cinquino serving as president.
“When we were kids riding our bikes to the local store to get Freezies, we just knew we would be in business together,” recalls Mr. Girard. “We didn’t know what we wanted to do, but we’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit. And as we grew up, we understood if you do something well, you reap the benefits – not only financially, but professionally.”
Maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit and nimbleness of the company has always been at its core. That approach has paid off, as Energy Transportation Group will hit approximately $250- million in sales this year and boasts an impressive clientele of Fortune 500 companies that rely on the company for its high level of service and dependability.
“It’s rewarding to deal with Fortune 500s that look to us to help them with challenges they face,” says Mr. Girard. “Whether you’re helping a successful company solve a problem or simply working with them when their volumes are higher, it’s very satisfying.”
Energy Transportation Group started as a brokerage and logistics company and continues to provide these services. As demand grew, the company expanded to incorporate fleets of its own trucks and trailers. Today, its operations include dry van trailers, produce and refrigerated transport, as well as cross-border shipping in the U.S. and Mexico. The company’s branches in Chicago and Chattanooga, Tenn., also allow it to significantly expand its operations with intra-U.S. shipping.
“The company’s major growth came from targeting domestic U.S. business and cross-border freight from Canada, United States and Mexico,” says Mr. Girard.
Through the evolution and growth of the business, the co-founders have maintained their business partnership, which is built on communication and respect.
“Even after all this time, the communication level is there, which allows us to work closely together because not all days are easy in transportation,” Mr. Girard explains. “As long as there is trust and honesty, the growth will come. That resonates throughout the company. Our employees and our clients see the relationship we have, and I think we’re well respected because of it.”
Mr. Girard says he and his team have always had a “customer first” mentality and that Energy Transportation Group has always been mindful about partnerships and making sure those collaborations are functional for all.
“Our team is dedicated, and we have a way of servicing our clients at a high level,” he says. “While we make sure we’re not handpicking customers, I think we do a good job partnering with clients that share our values. I think clients feel that synergy from the outset, and it helps build longer-lasting and more productive relationships.”
In terms of what’s next for the company, Mr. Girard says the goal is to fill even more roles in the supply chain and be a one-stop-shop for customers.
“We’re looking into securing even more warehousing locations,” he explains. “There’s a bigger need today in e-commerce and warehousing to keep goods close to the consumers, so we’re investing a lot of money in real estate, warehouse management systems, and transportation management systems.”
An upgrade to the company’s digital system is also in the works to ensure that Energy Transportation Group can maintain its stellar reputation of reliability and efficiency.
“We’re undergoing a digital transformation that we believe will take our company technologically to the next level, and hopefully, allow us to be a technology leader in transportation,” says Mr. Girard.
