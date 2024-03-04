Alyssa Seniuk had worked for four years as a tradesperson doing plumbing when she heard about the culture at Manitoba Hydro. “People were saying it has a patient environment, not to mention great benefits and job security,” says Seniuk, now a trainee power electrician. “It seemed that people there had put thought into making it a company you’d want to work for.”
Manitoba Hydro started a pre-placement program for women in trades in 2021. Seniuk applied, went through an evaluation process that includes both an aptitude and skills assessment, and was ultimately invited to join a woman’s pre-placement program for power electricians.
“Physics is a pre-requisite and, at 31, it would have been hard for me to support myself to go back to school, but they allowed me to upgrade during my paid pre-placement,” she says. “Two years later, I have a trainee position with Hydro, which supports me in going through the power electrician program at Red River College.”
Manitoba Hydro is a provincial Crown corporation and one of the largest integrated electricity and natural gas distribution utilities in Canada. The corporation has its head office in Winnipeg with operations throughout the province.
“Manitoba Hydro is committed to having a workforce that reflects the community it serves,” says Lisa Leochko, talent acquisition and diversity, equity and inclusion manager. To this end, new hires complete an employment equity self-declaration form, which assists the corporation in understanding the makeup of its workforce, particularly marginalized groups.
“Currently, 24.6 per cent of our workforce is women and we would like to see that grow to 30 per cent,” says Leochko. As a sub-component, the corporation set a goal 10 years ago to have women in trades make up at least four per cent of the workforce, and the pre-placement programs have helped to achieve this goal as of 2023. The six-month women’s pre-placement program provides access to work that Leochko says women have found challenging to break into in the past.
Once a woman is hired at Manitoba Hydro, the support doesn’t stop there. “We have a women-in-trades forum which facilitates mentoring opportunities and acts as a feedback mechanism to the corporation,” say Leochko.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work at Portage la Prairie and at our Dorsey Plant in Rosser,” says Seniuk. “I’ve completed three rotations and there have been women working at every location. The people I’ve met have put time into me, giving me hands-on training.”
Leochko says Manitoba Hydro has been working to diversify its workforce for the past 20 years. Programming to address systemic barriers includes a course on interviewing without bias and the use of diversity competency questions for leadership interviews. The corporation also has pre-placement programs for Indigenous Peoples leading to trades positions, and offers Project Search, a volunteer work experience program for high school students with intellectual disabilities, among other initiatives.
“The face of Manitoba Hydro is becoming more diverse, which brings new perspectives and new ideas,” says Leochko. “That’s what we need to serve our customers.”
