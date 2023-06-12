In Markham, Ont., artificial intelligence (AI) has been a major part of the city’s digital transformation. The municipality, just north of Toronto, has used the technology to enhance and support a range of services.
“Whether it’s launching the COVID-19 Virtual Assistant, powered by IBM Watson Assistant, to answer resident questions any time, or working with software to detect and log potholes, AI has helped us to become a frictionless city,” says Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti.
AI is changing how Canadians do everyday tasks, from writing to driving, and it is transforming sectors. Even in the technology’s relative infancy, manufacturing, retail, energy, health care and organizations using data are doing business differently.
“Businesses are transitioning to an AI-first mentality. We have the opportunity to fundamentally reimagine how work gets done,” says Deb Pimentel, vice-president of data, AI and automation at IBM Canada.
That said, Canadian businesses lag behind their U.S. counterparts in adopting AI, according to a recent survey by KPMG. It found that only 35 per cent of Canadian companies use AI in their operations, compared with 72 per cent of American firms.
Canadian organizations need to harness AI’s potential to evolve, innovate and inspire, Ms. Pimentel says. It’s important for businesses to look at this technology through the lens of capabilities and what opportunities it can create and problems it can solve.
Companies remain competitive in today’s marketplace by being a step ahead and not becoming stagnant. AI can help organizations improve operations, processes and productivity by becoming more efficient and expediting the analysis and delivery of information. Taking over many behind-the-scenes operations, AI can also free up resources to inspire creativity.
“A lot of great things can be done with removing repetitive tasks and allowing people to focus on innovation,” Ms. Pimentel says.
Creativity can also be uncovered when AI is able to bring the idea of “what if” or “if only we could” into reality through its ability to digest tremendous amounts of data, explains Robert Moniz, president of the U.S. division of GlassHouse Systems, a Toronto-based Platinum IBM Ecosystem partner specializing in machine learning and AI.
“Common to any organization looking to incorporate machine learning and AI is the desire to find insights within massive amounts of data, at scale, before your competitor does.”
GlassHouse Systems designs, implements and manages enterprise IT and research infrastructure. “In some cases, the data does not yet exist or it is not being collected correctly,” Mr. Moniz says. “So, developing new methods for capturing data becomes an auxiliary route to market. Making it easy to consume will be the key.”
As organizations turn to AI, they require a robust technology infrastructure, Ms. Pimentel says. “Enterprises need access to a full technology stack that enables them to train, tune and deploy AI models, including foundation models and machine learning capabilities, across their organization with trusted data, speed and governance.”
For companies that are unsure whether their on-site technology infrastructure can handle implementing AI, IBM offers a hybrid cloud solution. It combines on-premises infrastructure with public and private cloud systems, which means almost any business that wants to adopt AI can.
“We at IBM believe that a true hybrid cloud architecture will allow our clients to host workloads wherever they need it without locking them out of innovation,” Ms. Pimentel says.
While AI brings many opportunities, it has also raised concerns. Recently, 1,300 tech leaders requested an extended pause on AI’s development so regulations can catch up. This may be unnecessary with the right governance and understanding in place.
“We encourage the development of AI technology, but recognize the need to prioritize the ethics and responsible training and design around these technologies,” Ms. Pimentel says.
To assist, IBM has an AI Governance solution in its portfolio. It helps organizations grasp what’s going on below the surface of these systems, and develop a consistent and transparent management process. That helps employees and clients have faith in AI systems.
“Any organization that wants to apply an AI model needs to establish guardrails to ensure that AI is transparent, governed and trusted,” Ms. Pimentel says. “That’s at the core of the work we do. At IBM, we’ve got ethical practices and design principles that augment people, not replace them, so we’re looking to free them up to do much more interesting work.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with IBM. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.