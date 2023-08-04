Evolving working arrangements are a reality for most organizations. Regardless of size, companies could have people working anywhere at any time. While flexibility is good for employees and productivity, hybrid work strains IT teams and administrators tasked with purchasing, deploying, securing and maintaining personal computers (PCs) and end-user devices.
Those devices are crucial to the productivity of employees and, by extension, the success of your business. Many organizations are considering refreshing PC fleets as a strategic initiative with many positive benefits:
- 85 per cent of organizations report that PC performance is a critical element in achieving a positive employee experience.1
- IT decision-makers are investing in modernizing their PC fleets, recognizing the importance of device choice on attracting and retaining talent.2
- PCs with more efficient batteries and more powerful processors offer faster, smoother working experiences and collaboration.3
- On average, cybersecurity breaches cost firms 4.2 per cent of their revenue and take 1,187 hours to recover from.4
Can your older PCs live up to the expectations of delivering the security and performance employees need to do their best work?
Designed for business
New PCs are designed and built for today’s fast-based business environment and various work styles. The Intel vPro® platform is a foundation of business-class PCs for organizations that want to balance performance, security and manageability. The Intel vPro® platform features fast Intel® Core™ vPro® processors, built-in hardware-based security with Intel® Hardware Shield, advanced wireless capabilities, and fast data transfer with Thunderbolt™ technology. It also provides management features with Intel® Active Management Technology* for simplified remote management from anywhere.
The economic impact
New PCs can bring a significant cost. However, the cost of not providing modern business-class devices can be even higher. The average cost of a cyber breach in Canada is $7-million.5 A study by Forrester found that 90 per cent of ITDMs reported that their PCs are more secure with the Intel vPro® platform. Participants experienced reductions in help desk tickets and security-related issues, and avoided an average US$87,000 in IT costs. On average, participants saw US$25,000 per year in added employee productivity.6
For businesses today, aging PCs or those designed for consumer use are simply not enough. PCs built with the Intel vPro® platform are designed for hybrid work. They have the performance, security, manageability and stability needed to ensure a solid foundation for smooth fleet management.
Hardware-based security
Hybrid work has increased the risk of cyberattacks against remote PCs. Intel vPro® helps protect your resources and data with multi-layer, hardware-based PC security, right out of the box. PCs with Intel vPro® feature below-the-OS security (which helps to defend against attacks to computer operating systems), with added protection for applications and advanced threat detection.
Performance for every role
Maximize your users’ productivity with industry-leading business PCs – from ultralight laptops to high-power workstations – tuned for workloads and applications that business professionals use most. If their devices cannot keep up with the demands for multi-tasking, collaboration, or work on the go, then productivity suffers.
Remote management capabilities
IT teams and administrators spend a considerable amount of time deploying, maintaining and supporting employees. Intel vPro® simplifies support and reduces employee disruptions by using modern management options to remotely** repair and help protect PCs even outside firewalls.
Unmatched stability
A patchwork approach to technology leads to incompatibility and a lack of flexibility. Rigorous design requirements and testing ensure that all PCs built on Intel vPro® deliver a reliable and stable foundation. Intel® Stable IT Platform Program (SIPP) guarantees that there will be no major platform changes for 15 months, eliminating the risk of upgrade incompatibility and resulting in smoother fleet management.
Discover how to accelerate productivity, maintain greater security and help reduce your costs – all while giving employees a great user experience with laptops and desktops built on the Intel vPro® platform. Learn more about Intel vPro at intel.ca.
1 What Do Users Want?, Intel, 2022.
2 The Key Role of the PC in Today’s Data-Driven Organizations, Intel, 2023.
3 The Strategic Importance of a PC Refresh, Harvard Business Review, 2023.
4 Tackle Cybersecurity Threats With An End-To-End Approach to Security, Forrester, 2022.
5 Cost of a Data Breach 2022, IBM, 2022.
6 The Total Economic Impact of the Intel vPro® Platform: Spotlight On Midmarket Organizations, Forrester, 2021.
*Both Intel® Standard Manageability and Intel® Active Management Technology (AMT) support remote out-of-band capabilities on provisioned Windows PCs, but only Intel vPro® Enterprise for Windows with AMT supports remote Keyboard Video Mouse control.
**Requires a network connection; must be a known network for Wi-Fi management. Learn more at intel.com/Performance-vPro (Security and Manageability).
Advertising feature produced by Intel. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.