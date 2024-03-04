When Marian Van Hoek, BASF Canada Inc. general counsel and chief compliance officer, recalls the events led by the Women in BASF employee resource group (ERG) while fundraising for breast cancer research, eating “15 or so desserts at 10 a.m.” is hard to forget.
However, it wasn’t the specifics of the baking competition, which she judged as part of CIBC’s annual Run for the Cure, that Van Hoek wanted to stress, but how deeply embedded ERGs are in BASF’s workplace culture.
“Our ERGs help achieve our diversity, equity and inclusion objectives,” says Van Hoek, executive sponsor for Women in BASF Canada, “but they also help create a wonderful company culture of engagement and belonging.”
Robustly supported by the 163-year-old, globe-spanning chemical company, the number of ERGs at BASF Canada now stands at 11, alongside two employee development groups (Toastmasters and Regional Marketing Council). The country-wide, employee-led ERGs have formed around a broad spectrum of identities, and many BASF employees are involved with more than one.
With a distinctive set of chosen names – such as ALLchemie: LGBTQ2+ and Allies at BASF or Emerging Professionals and Friends – all ERGs welcome allies. “The goal for us is inclusion, after all,” Van Hoek points out. “So, there is strong encouragement for all employees to participate in whichever groups they are passionate about.”
Anne Shore, a multi-business unit controlling liaison and 14-year BASF Canada employee, is a member of three ERGs: Women in BASF (where she is co-chair); ALLchemie; and AVID (Awareness of Visible and Invisible Disabilities), the newest group. “AVID is really important to me because I have a son who was diagnosed with an invisible disability,” Shore says. “Knowing the challenges that he went through and our family went through to overcome stigmas associated with that has motivated me to support my colleagues who may have a disability or who have family members with one.”
What matters as much as or more than the personal element to Shore is the way ERGs help her give back to the community. “At AVID I was asked if I could help do a site assessment for two colleagues joining from Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital who were both in wheelchairs,” Shore says. “We thought our site, which was fairly new, was fully accessible.
“However, we found out there were some changes we needed to make to accommodate wheelchair users, like physically lowering the visitor registration podium and having an emergency evacuation chair available for each wheelchair user. This was an eye-opening experience and has allowed us to ensure we are inclusive and welcoming for any employee, guest or customer.”
Van Hoek agrees. “In 2023, when we had the Holland Bloorview Ready to Work Program participants as summer interns, it was a tremendous partnership for BASF as a company,” she says. “They provided very valuable insights into how we could continue improving both our workspaces and our culture to be even more inclusive and accessible.”
Shore has seen the same sort of positive results through all her ERG work, from organizing Run for the Cure events alongside all the Women in BASF chapters and leaders across Canada to collecting supplies for women’s shelters to mark National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women on Dec. 6. “The ERGs offer those network and growth opportunities, and they also provide opportunities to give back to the community, which is something I really love.”
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.