When Sophiya Varghese had her interview with the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) two years ago, she interviewed her prospective employer at the same time.
Coming from India via graduate school and a career in the U.S., she had done research that revealed BDC’s focus on reflecting the diversity of Canadian society. “As a member of the LGBTQ2+ community, I always make sure to come out during the interview process,” says Varghese, now head of enterprise data and analytics. “I asked the panel members what they were looking for in a leader and I found them open to diversity, inclusion and allyship, which is important to me.”
BDC is a national financial institution that helps create and develop strong Canadian businesses through financing, advisory services and capital. It focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises.
Varghese’s impression of the bank was nothing new for senior account manager Puran Rana. Also from India, Rana immigrated to Canada 17 years ago. He started working with BDC as a customer service officer in Calgary and became an account manager within two years. When Rana’s closest friend and support in Canada moved to B.C., he asked his manager about a transfer. “Within a month there was an opening at the branch in Surrey, B.C.,” says Rana. “I applied and I got the position.”
Another support in Rana’s life is his role on the employee resource group (ERG) for visible minorities. “When I came to Canada, I was fascinated with the diversity of the people,” says Rana. “Our group meets monthly to share experiences and plan cultural awareness events.”
Rana says that learning about each other’s culture advances the collaborative environment at work and the monthly meetings give colleagues the opportunity to raise any issues they face as minorities in a supportive setting.
As the lead executive sponsor of the ERG for the LGBTQ2+ community, and a member of the diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility leadership council, Varghese has been able to raise issues for this ERG with senior leaders. But first, she worked to expand and diversify its membership.
Varghese was an active voice for the latest self-identification campaign in the bank. She says the work the bank has done through education programs and ERGs has encouraged people to feel comfortable to self-identify through a bi-annual employee survey. This year, the campaign period was extended for five weeks and employees were asked to take the time to review the demographic questions, which pertained to gender, sexual and racial identity, visible and invisible disabilities, and Indigenous identity. This time, 95 per cent of employees responded to the survey.
As someone in data and analytics, Varghese understands how important this information can be. “What doesn’t get tracked or measured doesn’t get done,” she says.
Now, she says, BDC has been able to move the needle on a number of plans. One project has been implementing a new tool to add pronouns as part of the standard BDC email signature.
Another project, called FORTES, is done in collaboration with a chartered bank. It offers internships for women entering technology fields. BDC has also launched a new accessibility plan for employees and entrepreneurs. Actions over the next three years will include improved physical workspaces, work on the recruitment and employee experiences, and digital tools and technologies.
“At BDC, being different is a strength,” says Varghese. “Diverse teams cover more ground and have the potential to be great.”
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.