One of the things Nicole Ayache appreciates most about working at Crown Property Management Inc. is that she gets to know and understand what is happening across all areas of the company.
“I have exposure to what’s going on with leasing, asset management, acquisitions, property management, etc., and how it paints the bigger picture of what we’re working toward,” says Ayache, marketing specialist.
One way she sees everyone coming together to learn more about the broader company goals is through quarterly town halls held by CEO Les Miller. “It allows us all to see the vision and think beyond our specific roles,” Ayache says.
Crown operates in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa, setting investment strategies for the properties within its funds and managing 10.3 million square feet of commercial properties under its property management entity.
“Our business model is based on value-add investing, and that necessarily encourages people to think creatively and proactively,” says Emily Hanna, managing partner, investments. She is responsible for raising capital and established the environment, social and governance (ESG) platform as well.
“This entrepreneurial spirit of our firm ensures that everyone is encouraged to make things better, not just to execute tasks but to think about ways to improve and evolve the business.”
There are many opportunities for career growth at Crown, and people who are innovative and forward thinking are welcome and rewarded, says Hanna.
People grow as they take on new challenges, adds Ayache.
“My colleagues are open-minded and easily adapt to a changing environment. Our size allows us to really see how we all fit together, and how each of our skill sets are needed at different stages to drive change and contribute to innovative growth.”
Crown has focused a lot on coaching, making it part of all managers’ annual goals to help guide staff career paths and providing coaching for all managers.
New in fall of 2023 was an employee mentorship program. Initially aimed at women in leadership, it expanded to include everyone at every level.
“The response to the mentorship program really shows the culture of the company: ‘I want to learn more, I want to see how I can have an impact, I want to understand how I fit in in the grand scheme and I want to grow,’” says Hanna.
The program recently wrapped up and was to be evaluated for the future after receiving employee feedback.
Through this program, team members benefit from exposure to mentors across the different areas of the business, says Hanna.
“We offer pretty diverse career opportunities. We’re not just a property-management company. We’re not just an investment manager. We’re not all leasing brokers or accountants.”
It’s also important, no matter the role, Hanna says, to be open to innovation at every stage.
“Thinking beyond our office walls also means thinking beyond traditional norms for our business. Every team member has a moment to make their mark at every single step of the way.”
Ayache appreciates that she has been able to offer suggestions for change and have them accepted.
“If you have the skill and the will, you can really make a difference at Crown.”
