Anyone who’s spent time in Nova Scotia knows there’s something special about that part of the world. It’s a place where working together comes naturally, where community matters and where people strive toward a better society.
These are the values that have been baked into the fabric of Dalhousie University, says Alice Aiken, vice-president of research and innovation at this world-leading, 206-year-old institution.
“What’s super unique [at Dalhousie], and I think it’s a Nova Scotia thing, is the spirit of collaboration,” she says. “People here don’t compete; they want to see people succeed.”
True to that spirit, Dalhousie University is a force for good, creating lasting, positive change by inspiring future-ready leaders, engaging in high-impact research and lifting Nova Scotia’s communities. The university also has deep respect for its place in Mi’kma’ki and is working to meet its commitments to the Truth & Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) recommendations in both collaborative and meaningful ways. And it’s accomplishing these goals by bringing worlds together.
“Sometimes it’s that great invention that revolutionizes something, sometimes it’s a new policy or program that helps a community of people, sometimes it’s a change in world thinking,” Dr. Aiken says.
She cites the work of Dalhousie’s internationally renowned ocean researchers, who were instrumental in adding the role of the ocean in climate change to the UN’s Climate Change statement. Then there’s the Biomanufacturing Bridge, a specialized biomanufacturing facility born of the university’s expertise in vaccinology and immunology. “It will allow us to prototype vaccines,” says Dr. Aiken. “We’re going to be world leading in pilot projects and personalized medicine.”
Many Dalhousie innovations target health and sustainability goals: a drone that enables a crop sprayer to target just weeds in a field; a contact lens that corrects colour blindness; an “anti-fouling” paint that will change the way ships protect their hulls from destructive barnacles.
Dr. Aiken points out that Dalhousie often pursues research in areas that are unique to its context. For example, a group of researchers are working on precision agriculture – taking advantage of the small footprint of Nova Scotia farms – while others are working with community members to learn about the unique, historic African Nova Scotian population.
All these endeavours share one common goal: to make the world a better place.
Driving the potential of electric cars forward
Collaboration is key to one of Dalhousie’s most exciting areas of innovation: the battery space. The Jeff Dahn Research Group is the only group of university researchers that Tesla partners with anywhere in the world.
“That partnership is very valuable because it brings us all those real-world questions that we need to answer in order to make batteries better,” says Michael Metzger, assistant professor at Dalhousie and Herzberg-Dahn Chair for Advanced Battery Research.
That’s translated into significant breakthroughs in battery technology, including solving a problem that has plagued lithium-ion battery makers for years: self-discharge, or when a battery drains charge while not in use. Through a series of experiments, Dr. Metzger and his team found the cause: a piece of tape manufacturers use to secure electrodes in the battery. By using a more stable polymer in place of the tape, they were able to eliminate the self-discharge.
After publishing a paper on this research, Dr. Metzger says they were contacted by large battery manufacturers, consumer electronics makers and even NASA, all wanting to know more.
In the fall of 2025, Dalhousie will open the Canadian Battery Innovation Centre, a $20-million facility that will enable researchers to take the small-scale innovations they’re working on in a lab and scale them to create real-world prototypes. The university is also launching a master’s program in battery research.
“The battery industry is one of the most important industries of the future if we want to get serious about fighting climate change,” says Dr. Metzger. “Dalhousie could play an important role in making Canada a leader in the field. For me, that’s a very exciting perspective.”
Dignity and access for underserved populations
For Ben Davis, dean of Dalhousie’s Faculty of Dentistry, innovation and community engagement go hand in hand. He is especially passionate about the faculty’s new adult special needs operating room, one of the few places in Atlantic Canada that will cater to individuals who often struggle to access dental care.
“Not only will it provide this very deserving population with access to care, but it’s also going to allow our students exposure to caring for this population,” he says.
The project was kicked off by a generous alumni donation, he adds, but it will need ongoing funding. Dr. Davis is also excited about a proposed off-campus Community Clinic that will bring together a variety of community needs – health care, legal aid, mental health support – under one roof.
“We could bring someone down the hall after their dental appointment to talk to legal aid about a housing issue with their landlord,” he says. The Community Clinic will be invaluable for students, he adds, noting that “cultural competence” – the ability to work with different groups in different contexts – is one of those things you can’t learn in the classroom.
“Outreach is one of the cornerstones of this faculty,” says Dr. Davis, pointing to the nine community dental clinics they run. “This would further that commitment we’ve made as a university to provide to our communities things that they might be missing.”
A place where future leaders can shine
Dalhousie is a true “community of care” for those who attend, starting from their very first seconds on campus, says Rick Ezekiel, vice-provost of student affairs.
“From that moment when students arrive on campus and move into residence, they’re going to be greeted by humans who are invested in them and their success.”
The university’s small class sizes – which allow students to connect with leading researchers in their fields – are also part of what Dr. Ezekiel calls “the overarching goal to get students engaged in everything we do at the university.”
One of the latest ways the university is doing that is through the Student Leadership Academy, which equips students with the skills they need to make changes in our communities and our world. The program offers widely accessible foundational leadership skill development opportunities to all students, and specialized training to upper-year, professional and graduate students who show strong leadership potential in a high-performance program.
“It’s the type of program that many students would do through a costly professional certificate, but we’re offering these co-curricular experiences for our students,” Dr. Ezekiel says.
Add this to the other ways students can get engaged – clubs, societies, athletics – and you have a campus where “students can let their skills and interests shine,” he adds.
