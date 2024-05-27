At Jefo, business is about strong relationships

By the time the sun rises over the Quebec countryside, Jean Fontaine has likely been doing business for several hours already. He wakes up on workdays at 3:45 a.m.

“I start in Australia, then I go to Asia, the Middle East,” says Mr. Fontaine, who has a wall of clocks in his office displaying the various time zones. “By eight o’clock, I’ve talked to many of my markets already.”

Mr. Fontaine is the founder and president of Jefo, an animal nutrition company based in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., a city 60 kilometres east of Montreal. Founded in 1982, Jefo has grown to employ 450 people and has a worldwide reach. “We have invoiced 87 countries… so far,” he says.

The company’s calling card is their “Jefo Matrix” technology, which enables farmers to deliver targeted nutrients to their livestock with absorption and release times tailored to the needs of that animal’s specific digestive system.

Despite the intense focus on science behind the scenes, Mr. Fontaine believes his business is built on strong relationships. It’s why his days are spent in conversation: chatting over coffee with employees, a business lunch catching up with others on his team and more client calls until the end of the work day.