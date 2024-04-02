Lizbeth Palumbo began working at Ottawa-based Multiview Financial in the age of floppy discs. “I started at reception on a high school co-op program. Everyone was so nice to deal with that I’ve stayed for 25 years,” says Palumbo, now senior manager, client support. “Our clients know we are doing our best for them and it’s like we’re all partners in solving their challenges.”
Multiview’s financial software solution focuses on automation and providing a single financial point of truth across an organization. The company’s vision is to end the month-end processes that take financial professionals anywhere from days to weeks to complete.
“One advantage of our current size, growing from a small to a medium business, is that we have more career opportunities while we’re still able to maintain our connection with our employees,” says chief financial officer Justin Winchiu.
Gone are the days when Palumbo and her colleagues used to collaborate in the Ottawa office near the company-stocked fridge. Now many staff work remotely across North America, but the helpful culture remains. An open-door policy, which might now mean a virtual meeting, is still in effect. Managers are accessible even to someone from another team or department. And Palumbo describes team meetings that are fun and effective.
Multiview held an in-person, international employee conference for all staff in Ottawa last spring. There were speakers to drive learning, a discussion on company goals – and a social aspect. Palumbo’s team held a scavenger hunt around Ottawa that included getting a name tag from someone in another department and taking a selfie at the Parliament Buildings.
“We socialized with each other and grew relationships outside of our day-to-day work,” says Palumbo. She found there was a culture of thankfulness, with employees who had a virtual connection thanking each other for their help on projects when they met in person. And shared learning and experiences sometimes lead to a career move.
Multiview’s growth over the past several years has increased opportunities for development within the organization. There is an internal learning platform that allows employees to take courses of their choice, whether or not they are currently working in the subject area.
Managers at Multiview support employees to meet their career goals, even when it means they might lose them to another department. “I’ve seen so many people grow and move on in the organization, and it’s hard to see them leave client support, but I’m so proud of them that it makes my day,” says Palumbo.
Palumbo herself has experienced the kind of career growth possible in the corporation. From reception to quality assurance to client support, she has found that in a smaller organization, people have a chance to wear different hats and get to know the workflows for all the departments. She has also received mentorship and support from her managers.
Winchiu says that even when employees leave to explore opportunities with a larger organization as part of their career progression, Multiview has a culture of bringing people back. And people who use Multiview’s product in their work often apply to job postings with the corporation.
Recruiters at Multiview look for candidates who are a good fit. They give consideration not just to credentials but also to how potential employees can contribute to the culture. “We try to hire great people who will be empathetic to their peers and clients, and do the right thing,” says Winchiu.
