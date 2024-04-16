At RONA, it’s about doing business the right way

Since its inception in 1939, Boucherville, Que.-based RONA Inc. has grown into one of Canada’s biggest home improvement companies, with some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores from coast to coast. And when it comes to sustainability, RONA is constantly working on new ways to have a greater, greener impact – as a supplier to DIYers and builders across Canada, as an employer and as a business.
For starters, RONA offers more than 5,000 products with an environmental plus-value that bear its ECO seal to help builders and homeowners reduce their environmental impact. In fact, since 2022 all the company’s new bathroom products under its private brands have been WaterSense certified.
“We’ve had the ECO program for many, many years,” says Ariane Pinsonnault, a sustainable development adviser, who says that more than 18,000 RONA employees from across Canada have been trained on ECO products. “The products are all from different categories – building materials, appliances, bathroom and home décor, private brands – and in all price ranges. It makes it really interesting for customers.”
Operational waste is another concern for RONA, and since 2022 the ECO squad, a group composed of employees from all stores, has met every two months to learn best practices and share ideas on waste management. Since 2021, all employees are trained on properly sorting all material that can be recycled – cardboard, paper, plastic, wood, metal and hazardous waste – to divert it from landfill.
“We are constantly looking for new opportunities to have a greater impact,” says sustainable development manager Héloïse Régnier-Pelletier. “For example, not all of the material generated from our operations is recyclable in the traditional streams, so we are always striving to find recyclable solutions for these materials.”
With its Take Back program, the company makes it easier for its customers to divert waste from landfill as well. Each RONA store offers depositories for products such as batteries, light bulbs, fluorescent tubes and paint.
“We have been a Call2Recyle partner since 2009 for battery recovery and we were also one of the top three retailers collecting batteries across Canada in 2023,” says Régnier-Pelletier. “This is something we’re really proud of, and it’s really appreciated by customers.”
In addition, the company has eliminated from its inventory household products that contain chemicals that may raise concerns for the health and the environment, such as plants and pesticides containing neonicotinoids. The latter are believed to be harmful to bee populations.
“We know the products we sell make up the bulk of our operations’ impact on the environment,” says Pinsonnault. “So it makes sense to invest our efforts there as we can have a significant positive impact.”
And there’s much more to come. “In 2024, we plan to launch new initiatives that will reduce the environmental impact of our products, while continuing to consolidate our achievements,” says Régnier-Pelletier.
“It’s all about doing business the right way,” adds Pinsonnault. “When our customers go into our stores, we want them to be confident that we are doing the right thing with regard to the environment.”
