Businesses, building owners, managers and workers in Canada and around the world are still adjusting to people working from home and spending only part of their time in the office. The big question now is how to make sure flexibility works – what makes people want to come to the office and be productive?
“We believe that the hybrid, flexible workplace is here to stay,” says Samantha Sannella, senior managing director and national lead, Total Workplace Canada at Cushman & Wakefield. “We know from our surveys that most people prefer the hybrid schedule and that it offers a work-life balance that mandated full-time-in-the-office solutions cannot.”
“We’re learning that there are certain measures that contribute to productivity,” she adds, pointing to the company’s proprietary research, XSF (Experience per Square Foot), which found that 73 per cent of people who work a hybrid schedule feel that they are more productive.
According to the September survey, ordering people to come to the office on certain days will not guarantee productivity, but there are other factors that can.
Rather than telling people what days to be at their desks, there’s a 65-per-cent greater likelihood that they will be more productive if it’s easy for them to connect with each other.
“Productivity is measured in many different ways,” says Roger Leggatt, executive vice-president and office tenant representation broker at Cushman & Wakefield in Vancouver.
“In-person meetings can be more productive than remote meetings because the situation is more natural,” he says. “There’s also the opportunity in offices for spur-of-the-moment huddles, which can create new ideas and innovation that would not have evolved from home.”
The XSF results indicate employees who have time to focus are 2.7 times more likely to be productive than those who don’t, says Ms. Sannella. The research also indicates that employees who can easily connect are 3.6 times more likely to be productive than those who cannot.
“This means that a balanced workplace that accommodates both the ability to focus and the ability to connect is the right solution,” she says. “Choice in a variety of spaces is ideal.”
In-person meetings can be more productive than remote meetings because the situation is more natural. There’s also the opportunity in offices for spur-of-the-moment huddles, which can create new ideas and innovation that would not have evolved from home.— Roger Leggatt, executive vice-president and office tenant representation broker, Vancouver, Cushman & Wakefield
For example, in an open-concept workplace, it may be good to add more focus rooms or a program that offers do-not-disturb visual cues.
“It’s also worth considering training employees about behaviour and interruptions in certain spaces and work situations,” Ms. Sannella adds.
According to the XSF research, it can be less complicated to minimize distractions at the office than at home, as there is less chance of being sidetracked by front-door deliveries, a barking dog, TV and electronic devices, or children asking for snacks in the middle of an online meeting.
Some people prefer the office to working from home, Mr. Leggatt says.
“There are a lot of demographic theories around this – workers with young families who need to avoid distractions or employees in their 20s who may live alone and desire the office connection and culture, as well as the improved productivity that’s tied to overall well-being,” he says.
The trend toward hybrid work is different from region to region across North America, says Ms. Sannella, adding that Toronto has been slower on the return-to-office uptake than most other major markets.
“We track mobility statistics and can see prepandemic and postpandemic shifts over time. Downtown Toronto’s office vacancy rate has increased from around 1.9 per cent prepandemic to over 15 per cent postpandemic,” she says.
However, the current rate of 15.4 per cent is not entirely due to postpandemic behaviour, as Toronto’s increased vacancy is also due to 6.7 million square feet of newly opened office buildings since 2020.
“Toronto is one of the slowest markets to return back to the office across North America,” agrees Katya Shabanova, senior vice-president of office leasing, Toronto, at Cushman & Wakefield.
“However, over the past few months, we have seen a noticeable shift in executive leadership’s approach to working from home. Senior leaders across a number of industries are encouraging people to attend important meetings in person by limiting access to virtual links,” Ms. Shabanova says.
“The importance of in-person collaboration and mentorship is becoming clear among major Canadian firms,” she says. “Increasingly, leaders see the need for apprenticeship-based roles, involving senior professionals mentoring junior ones, to be physically present in the office. In-person transfer of knowledge and experience is proving to be invaluable and irreplaceable in certain industries.”
Vancouver is on a slightly different trajectory than Toronto, Mr. Leggatt says.
“It has always had a very livable downtown core,” he explains. “Living close to the office or having easy access by transit means employees are more likely to work from the office, as commute times seem to be a huge factor in office attendance. That has benefitted Vancouver’s office occupancy and overall vacancy rates compared with other major markets.”
Over the long term, XSF’s survey data points to a “flight-to-quality” trend in office space development and acquisition, a trend that started before the COVID-19 pandemic and has picked up steam since, Ms. Sannella says.
“There is no magic bullet for getting people back to the office, but there are things that can help,” she says. “For example, flight to quality is important, and more people than ever prefer work environments with unique amenities, interesting activities and convenient locations.”
Amenities include hospitality suites, gyms, meditation rooms, wellness spaces and buildings that use sustainability as a guiding principle, she says.
“Model suites, constructed by building owners, may benefit potential tenants who find current construction costs or onerous construction processes prohibitive,” she adds.
Even amidst corporate belt tightening, some companies are going above and beyond to obtain high-profile, available spaces not otherwise available during previous market cycles.
“Certainly, the overall flight to quality is one aspect driving this, but even tenants with existing lease commitments are considering relocation and subletting to secure an optimal space,” Mr. Leggatt says. “They weigh the cost of subletting and relocation versus the need to create an environment that is productive and conducive to bringing employees back.”
However, all workplaces are unique, Ms. Sannella adds, and, ultimately, employers and employees will have to find common ground.
“Many leaders like to see employees in the office, and many employees like the flexibility that a hybrid schedule offers,” she says. “Meeting in the middle is the likely solution for both.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Cushman & Wakefield. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.