As welcoming as Canada may be, international students can face big hurdles like multi-layered visa applications, establishing credit and securing study permits.
TD heard from customers that navigating the Canadian financial system and getting their banking needs met could be complicated – and the organization wanted to help. Thanks to a new way of working at TD called the Next Evolution of Work (NEW), teams were ready to move quickly to help create a better customer experience.
Following this new way of working, all relevant TD colleagues were brought together, including investment specialists, technologists, risk and control analysts, legal experts, quality assurance gurus and other key colleagues, empowering them to problem-solve as one agile team. With all contributing colleagues at the table throughout design, development and delivery, the multidisciplinary team was able to harness their expertise and expedite decision-making. The result was a first-to-market International Student Banking Package built specifically with the needs of international students in mind. Enhancements were also made to the TD International Student GIC application process, which is now near-real-time and fully digital.
“NEW is our response to the rapidly changing market space,” says Tina Robinet, senior vice president, NEW Transformation at TD. “Customers’ expectations are rapidly changing, and we want to be able to respond faster, and that’s where NEW comes in – it’s helping us address issues more quickly.”
When it came to certain steps involved with assisting international students coming to Canada, it was clear there were opportunities to improve their entire customer experience – from considering a move to Canada, through study permit applications, to arriving in the country, settling in and perhaps considering permanent residency post-graduation – one example of what TD calls a customer journey. “The customer journey for international students was reimagined end-to-end and now we can help get them set up,” says Ms. Robinet.
Taking this a step further, TD teamed up with CanadaVisa, one of the country’s leading online sources of immigration information. The strategic relationship will give newcomers online access to a consistent and reliable stream of concise content on important financial topics, such as understanding Canadian bank accounts, the importance of building a good credit score, the steps involved in buying a first home, and the types of investment options that may be available for the future.
International student newcomers aren’t the only ones getting a better customer experience through NEW. This is just one success story, as many customers across TD are benefiting from the bank’s new, simplified approach to slaying complexity through cross-functional collaboration.
How does NEW play out? When challenges or pain points arise in a large company like TD, it typically requires many teams and stakeholders – such as technology, legal, compliance and customer experience – to come together to solve the problem. However, it can be difficult to get everyone in the same room efficiently. NEW groups the appropriate TD colleagues together and helps to streamline the operations and product-delivery systems, bucking the traditional systems of siloed teams. By bringing together people from different parts of the bank to collaborate in small teams with clear mandates, colleagues feel empowered to own the product they’re working on. They can also see the impact of the work they’re doing because their collaborative efforts result in immediate customer benefits that are realized more quickly.
With everyone needed to solve the problem already at the table, they can make decisions and move work forward much quicker. “It means we’re getting out of the slower pace and getting work done at market speed,” says Ms. Robinet.
The result is reducing red tape, allowing the financial giant to be nimbler because these days, companies must make things happen quickly to keep up with customer expectations.
While this reimagined system is good news for solving customer pain points and removing bottlenecks, it’s also creating learning and career opportunities for TD colleagues. As part of NEW, TD introduced “practices” which are communities of professionals – like software engineers, risk experts, and agile practitioners – creating a “home” where colleagues can share their knowledge, upskill, continuously learn, and take advantage of development and training opportunities.
Ted Maniacco is a practice lead for mainframe software engineering, which empowers him to share his experience and knowledge with colleagues and help further the education and skill development of his team. “The way we’re set up now opens up more opportunities for learning,” he says. “I can focus on making sure that my colleagues have the opportunity to learn the skills they need to do their jobs.”
His team has set up “communities of interest” that allow colleagues with a shared interest in learning a particular technology or skillset to ask questions and share knowledge, developments and ideas.
“It gives my team the opportunity to upskill and keep themselves current,” says Mr. Maniacco. “We’ve hired quite a few new people in the last year and they’re excited about the learning opportunities. I can see a big difference in our teams – they’re happier to come to work because they are able to elevate their own skills and collaborate with like-minded colleagues to come up with the best solutions for their work.”
Adding these elements to the colleague experience contributes to better retention and is helping TD attract top talent from across industries, as people see an opportunity to drive impactful outcomes, advance their professional skills and deliver work that matters.
“In large organizations, we can sometimes forget the teams on the ground know what needs to be done,” says Ms. Robinet. “With NEW, we have removed what can get in the way, by empowering our colleagues with the right framework so that they can do their best work unimpeded. That is very motivating to talent.”
Colleagues working in the NEW model are delighted with the results, saying they feel less encumbered. With thousands of colleagues adopting NEW, this is one of the largest work transformations TD has ever undertaken. And as customer expectations continue to shift at an accelerated pace, NEW is how TD will help future-proof its operating model to unlock value for customers.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.