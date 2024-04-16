BC Housing has gone all in on going green

Kendall Conway has been an avid cyclist for years but she learned much about the upkeep of her bike last year when the employee-led livegreen council at Burnaby-based BC Housing Management Commission brought in a skilled instructor to deliver a clinic on safety and maintenance.
The council, now in its 15th year, has the full support of BC Housing’s leadership and encourages employees to find ways to live sustainably by reducing their individual carbon footprints. “We create awareness of environmental challenges,” says Conway, a senior mortgage administrator and vice-chair of the council. “We are inspired by four focus areas – climate change mitigation, pollution prevention, protection of biodiversity and nature appreciation.”
Apart from supporting individual action, BC Housing’s sustainability culture extends to the diverse portfolio of properties it owns, manages or supports in partnership with non-profits, municipalities, First Nations and other groups. The organization supports homelessness services, affordable housing, social housing and home ownership. It directly manages some 6,000 units and oversees some 79,000 units through partnerships.
“We look at sustainability holistically, which includes reducing our contributions to climate change and responding to the changes we know are coming,” says Leigh Greenius, acting director of sustainability and resilience.
BC Housing’s five-member sustainability and resilience team works with other departments to pilot new approaches to make the organization’s practices more sustainable and resilient. Likewise, the energy team works closely with the development and asset strategies departments, Greenius says. “We have design guidelines and construction standards that lay out energy efficiency expectations for new projects.”
The organization is equally rigorous when it comes to existing housing stock. “Our energy team looks at buildings that are not performing optimally and from there they determine which ones need a retrofit,” says Greenius. “Buildings may receive building envelope upgrades so that less energy is required.”
Since 2010, BC Housing has reduced its carbon emissions from the use of paper by 66 per cent by encouraging staff to host paperless meetings and digitizing many processes and applications.
Employees are encouraged to find sustainable modes of transportation to and from work or to meetings. Discounted monthly TransLink passes are available to employees working at offices in the Lower Mainland. There are showers and lockers in those offices for employees who cycle to work.
“We really support sustainable methods of travel,” says Conway. “We have a bike purchase program where employees can get discounts on a bike and accessories from local businesses and have the option of paying through a payroll deduction.”
The livegreen council runs campaigns throughout the year to motivate employees. One such campaign is the 30x30 Nature Challenge, which involves spending 30 minutes daily in a natural setting for 30 consecutive days. Team members keep track of their activity by sharing photos or art in order to collect points for prizes.
The council also offers webinars and different educational resources so employees can learn about various aspects of sustainability.
“The livegreen council is a huge part of the green culture at BC Housing,” says Greenius. “Their campaigns are fun. They encourage people to take green actions, which also builds connections between staff members.”
