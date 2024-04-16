BCIT takes a holistic approach to sustainability

Jennifer Figner, the provost and vice-president, academic at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), says candidates are increasingly asking about the post-secondary school’s strategy regarding sustainability and the environment.
“We hear from some candidates that a big reason they have applied is that they see us as a leader in this area,” says Figner. “They are also asking us some tough questions about our strategy and goals. So, I think it really is a key piece to attracting employees and also retaining them.”
For example, Jennie Moore, director, institute sustainability, says this commitment played a role in the hiring of her administrative assistant. “This is her passion area and she wanted to work at BCIT because she felt she could contribute to these initiatives,” she says.
Moore adds that BCIT is focused on three strategic initiatives that are intertwined: equity, diversity and inclusivity; indigenization; and sustainability.
“A lot of people think sustainability is just about being green, but at BCIT, we don’t separate green from the social justice agenda because they’re inherently tied together,” Moore says. “Being a green employer is important, but when you look at the causes of why we’re having challenges, it comes down to an equitable sharing of resources and a huge disparity. So, making sure those things are tied together is a core piece of what has helped us be successful as a green employer.”
A recent pilot project included an 80-per-cent reduction in energy use in six buildings on the Burnaby campus. Another recent greening initiative is the ecological restoration of Guichon Creek, which runs directly through BCIT’s Burnaby Campus. Once a popular fishing spot, the creek was dammed and partially culverted and became sterile for salmon and other fish. Restoration began in the 1970s and 1980s, and in 2006, the creek was largely restored to its natural state, thanks to the efforts of BCIT, students, the Rivers Institute and the City of Burnaby. Trout and salmon still cannot navigate upstream through the underground section of the culvert, so there is more work that needs to be done.
BCIT has a commitment to complete the ecological restoration and create a functional aquatic ecosystem where salmon and trout can pass through. The school is also using the creek for educational purposes. Chemistry students are sampling the water to assess its chemical content, while the ecological restoration students are using that data towards the creation of a creek management plan.
Other partnerships are also furthering sustainability. When the building that housed the carpentry program was due for renovation, BCIT’s School of Construction and Environment worked with the campus planning and facilities teams to reduce energy use.
In the past, when one piece of equipment was turned on, it triggered all the fans that extracted dust to turn on. “We realized our instructors would never use all the equipment at once. So now when a machine turns on, a fan is triggered for ventilation just for that machine and when it turns off, the fan turns off,” Moore says. “By right sizing, we achieved an 80-per-cent reduction in the energy load for that building while improving the air quality.”
Figner says taking steps like these are the right thing to do for the planet and its people, and also make BCIT a more appealing place to work.
“We have a responsibility as an employer and as an educator to deal with the future of this planet that we’re fortunate enough to be on,” she says. “I think every organization has that responsibility, but as an institution that educates and has the power to effect change in multiple other organizations, the requirement for us is that much higher.”
