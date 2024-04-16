Bell sets science-based emission reduction targets

Serita White earned a degree in environmental science and worked in environment and sustainability for 15 years before joining Bell Canada in the spring of 2022. Her rationale was that working for one of the country’s largest employers would be the best way to make a difference. She hasn’t been disappointed.
“We have a lot of emission reduction initiatives,” says White, who is a senior manager with Bell’s corporate responsibility and environment team. “There’s a lot of innovation and engagement going on across all of Bell’s business units.”
Setting ambitious targets to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and environmental footprint has been a key driver across the company. Bell has set science-based targets to reduce operational (scope 1 and 2) GHG emissions by 58 per cent and its scope 3 GHG emissions by 42 per cent by 2030.
Bell’s emissions come from multiple sources – including the administrative and operational buildings it owns or occupies across the country and its fleet of thousands of gas-powered vehicles that employees drive to deliver internet, TV and phone services to residential and commercial customers.
The company has adopted a number of measures to reduce emissions from its buildings. “Several years ago, we switched to LED lighting in our buildings,” says Julie Ricketts Daniel, vice-president, real estate. “We have natural gas-powered boilers in many of our buildings, which we’re replacing with electric heat pumps and electric boilers. This is a big contributor to our de-carbonization goals.”
Bell has adopted a smart spaces model in its buildings to optimize space and improve collaboration and overall work experience while reducing energy consumption.
In addition to its environmental impact, the new model will also contribute to employee wellbeing. “It gives our team members more options for how and where they work,” says Ricketts Daniel. “The office space renovation brings more features for our teams to enjoy. We now have adjustable sit-stand workstations, many new work settings and through some smart design choices we have created more consistent access to natural light throughout the workday.”
Bell has embedded circularity into its operations to eliminate unnecessary waste from its processes. It has reuse and repair/ refurbishment programs that allow it to extend the life of set-top boxes, wi-fi pods and modems and to reduce waste from landfill. A three-year goal to divert e-waste from landfills by collecting seven million used electronics was surpassed with 7,760,323 devices collected from October 2020 to September 2023.
In 2023 alone, more than 5,379 tonnes of customer electronic devices were diverted from landfills. In 2023, Bell replaced 1,079 older vehicles with more fuel-efficient models, and currently has 332 electric and 66 hybrid vehicles in service.
Employee engagement is another key piece of the company’s efforts to reduce emissions and achieve its science-based targets. “Connecting with our team members is so important, so we set up an innovation working group from across the organization to discuss new ideas,” says Ricketts Daniel. “That engagement is making our workplace better and having a positive impact.”
