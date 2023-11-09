Barbara Osenda is a fighter. Employed full time in a daycare in Windsor, Ont., she spends evenings and weekends in school, working towards her early childhood education certification.
She is also one of the one million Canadians who lack access to essential medicines yet depend on these medications to remain healthy. With no access to a private drug plan, Barbara is forced to pay for prescription medications out of pocket.
Each month, the pharmacist would remind her about her eye drops, a prescription she regularly left unfilled. But Barbara didn’t forget the eye drops, she had to make the difficult choice of which prescriptions to fill and which to leave behind.
Barbara is not alone. While 97 per cent of Canadians have coverage for essential medicines, those who do not qualify for the provincial prescription drug plan and whose employers don’t offer a private plan fall through the cracks.
The Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions estimate that hundreds of working-age Canadians die each year because they can’t afford prescription medications. It’s Canadians like Barbara; the single mother who feeds her family over filling her prescriptions; the crossing guard who has to choose between paying for medications and paying rent.
Many are calling for an overhaul of the current system to support those without drug coverage. For GreenShield, a not-for-profit health and benefits company, the answer lies in public and private sector collaboration.
At a time where public systems are experiencing unprecedented strain and demand, the private sector can help fill the gaps, ensuring those without coverage receive the care they need with minimal disruption to the 27 million Canadians with private health insurance.
GreenShield Cares’ Essential Medicines program aims to do just that. Piloted in Windsor and Niagara community health clinics earlier this year, the company’s first-of-its-kind solution provides free essential medications to Canadians without public or private drug coverage and has already transformed lives.
“Community health centres support patients holistically, rooted in the belief that health stems from the best possible physical, mental, social and spiritual well-being,” says Jodi Pearce, health promotion lead at Windsor Essex Community Health Centre. “GreenShield Cares’ Essential Medicines program not only supports optimal health for many patients, it’s also a weight lifted off their shoulders, a financial burden they no longer have to carry.”
For Barbara, the GreenShield Cares program has been life changing. Funds she once spent on medications she can now use to support her elderly mother.
GreenShield’s digital pharmacy also ensures her medications are delivered to her door – a luxury, given that she doesn’t drive. She now has access to all the medications she needs, including her eye drops.
Unlocking better health with GreenShield
Since its inception, GreenShield has been built on the tenets of giving back. In 1957, Windsor-based founder and pharmacist William Wilkinson served an ill mother who filled a prescription for her daughter but chose not to fill her own due to cost. He knew then there was a better way and so, GreenShield was born as a not-for-profit focused on advancing health equity.
To this day, social impact continues to drive the organization’s purpose. Through GreenShield Cares, the company reinvests its earnings and deploys its wholly-owned health services to support underserved and marginalized communities.
Unlike most organizations that invest in community initiatives post-profit, GreenShield is focused on creating shared value, bringing the organization’s social impact and business strategies together.
In this model, the business exists to advance a sustainable social mission that also supports business growth.
The result is an organization that can grow to become an even stronger force for good. GreenShield is committed to investing $75-million to improve the lives of at least one million Canadians by 2025, a goal it is well on its way to achieving.
In addition to filling the essential medicines gap, GreenShield champions women’s mental health via GreenShield Cares’ Women’s Mental Health program, offering free counselling and internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy (iCBT) resources to vulnerable, racialized and marginalized women.
Since the program’s inception in 2021, GreenShield has helped more than 75,000 women access free mental health support. GreenShield also cares about oral health, funding academic research and front-line oral health clinics to improve access to dental services. The program has committed over $20-million, supports operations of seven clinics, and has helped more than 45,000 underserved Canadians access to free oral health services.
For GreenShield, giving back isn’t a check mark on a balance sheet; it’s why the organization exists. It’s for the father of four who stopped taking his diabetes medication to put food on the table. It’s for the unemployed single mom who needs access to counselling. It’s for Barbara. GreenShield believes that together, through public-private partnership, it can create better health for all.
