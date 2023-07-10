Today’s businesses face increased scrutiny and uncertainty in an ever-changing social and economic landscape. That’s why it’s more important than ever to have a clearly defined social purpose to serve as a guide and North Star for your team members. At TELUS, our social purpose is to leverage our technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes.
TELUS prides itself on being a company fuelled by purpose and we’ve been very successful in creating a culture of giving among our team members, growing our business, while creating positive social outcomes in our communities. Last year alone, our TELUS family contributed $125-million – equal to five per cent of pre-tax profits and five times the average of corporate giving – to support youth and build stronger communities. In addition, our team gave a collective 1.44 million hours of volunteer time to almost 4,000 charities and community organizations – more than any other company in the world. The second-closest global company we could find – with almost twice as many employees – reported less than half the volunteer hours we did.
In addition, TELUS has committed to be carbon neutral by 2030, but is already well ahead of schedule, expecting to achieve our goal by 2027. Currently, over 90 per cent of our electricity requirements come from renewable sources, including wind and solar – leading the decarbonization of our operations, which will be at 100 per cent by 2025. Furthermore, we were the first company in Canada to introduce Sustainability Linked Bonds, holding ourselves accountable for achieving ambitious science-based GHG reduction targets to ensure we set the corporate example for environmental and sustainability leadership.
Quite simply, in a world in need of positive solutions and corporate accountability, TELUS is a stellar example of how a company that invests in purpose and cultivates a culture of giving is best positioned to succeed.
But it doesn’t happen overnight. For us, it started decades ago with a dedicated group of team members who came together to launch TELUS Days of Giving. This year, as we celebrate our 18th year of TELUS Days of Giving, this global movement for good now engages 80,000 volunteers, helping inspire more than 2.2 million days of volunteerism since 2000. Year over year, this movement is propelled by our team, their families, and retirees who continue to carry the Give Where We Live philosophy long past their time at TELUS and make positive impacts in their local communities.
Indeed, the impact for your business, as a result of following your purpose and doing good in the community, can be profound. We’re living proof and the results speak for themselves. While a lot of factors translate into corporate growth, as our social purpose, environmental and volunteer programs have grown, so too has our business. Over the last two decades TELUS has delivered leading total shareholder returns of more than 1,300 per cent, customer growth has quadrupled and revenues have increased by more than 300 per cent, growing from $6-billion in 2000 to nearly $19-billion this year. Companies with a strong social purpose and focus on ESG also have loyal customers who are four and a half times more likely to recommend their company, four times more likely to purchase from them, experience a 52-per- cent lower turnover rate among new employees and have a more engaged workforce than ones that don’t.
So, how did we do it and what lessons have we learned along the way?
By far the most important lesson is that it all starts with purpose. A company fuelled by social purpose is laser-focused on making a meaningful difference and demonstrates it through every aspect of the business, from its products and services, to its interactions with customers and the outcomes it generates for shareholders, to its legacy of community investment and, critically, its culture of employee-giving. Far too often, ESG-driven initiatives are first to see corporate cuts or underfunding during recessionary times, but companies must resist the urge to consider these programs as ‘nice to haves’ or you risk losing authenticity and momentum.
As a purpose-driven company, our global team, from the frontlines to our senior leaders, are passionate about using our technology and compassion to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges. We embrace purpose at the core of our business strategy, actively enabling customers, shareholders, team members and retirees to be part of the changes we need – in our communities and for our planet. Giving back has become synonymous with who we are, especially when times are tough.
The second takeaway is that purpose-driven companies are better able to attract and retain top talent. At many universities across the country, where the business leaders of tomorrow are being developed, there is ample evidence in every classroom of what the researchers have long determined – that is, millennials and Gen Zers are motivated by more than money in their careers. Notably, this perspective is not just restricted to a certain age group, but a growing reflection of all modern workers. Sure, salary matters, but only up to a certain threshold. Beyond that point, money stops motivating employees to be happy and productive. Modern workers need – and expect – more, be it progressive diversity and inclusion policies, flexibility, career development or, as statistics prove out, feeling like what they are doing for a job is also doing good in the world.
It’s why, amid continued economic uncertainties, the rising cost of living and an overall decline in charitable giving, we believe there is more reason than ever for companies to embrace a purpose-led path.
Join us on this journey to commit to empowering people through purpose and, together, let’s make the future friendly.
