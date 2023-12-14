Those who have been fortunate enough to soar through uncharted waters on a Sea-Doo, blast through fields of powdery snow on a Ski-Doo, conquer mud-pooled backroads or the open road on a Can-Am might not have the words to adequately describe the experience, but they do have someone to thank for it.
As BRP prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary as an independent company on December 18 – alongside its 10th year as a publicly traded company on the TSX – its president and chief executive officer, José Boisjoli, is charting an even more ambitious future.
Boisjoli remembers the morning in 2003 when Bombardier’s recreational products division was announced for sale like it was yesterday.
“I told our 2,000 employees based in Valcourt, Québec, that this was our chance to prove to the world that we could succeed, that we would manage our own destiny,” he says.
Today, the home-grown Canadian brand is a global leader in the powersports industry and has cemented its reputation as a trailblazer amongst its growing network of riders, partners, dealers and employees.
Though Canadians may not be familiar with the name BRP itself, its marquee brands – including Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo and Can-Am – are as recognizable as maple syrup and poutine, and equally as Canadian. In 2018 the company also acquired the manufacturers of Manitou and Alumacraft boats, a common sight in North American waters.
“Ski-Doo was the first snowmobile to exist and it was designed and built in Valcourt, Québec, where BRP is still headquartered today,” Boisjoli says.
He adds that it was there that, in 2003, BRP invented a new kind of snowmobile chassis called REV, which completely changed the way the rider interacted with the machine. The REV platform for Ski-Doo and Lynx was the first of its kind designed with a forward-seating positioning, giving the rider more control over the machine, allowing them to stand up, better absorb bumps in the trail and lean into turns like never before.
“BRP products are designed and created with the rider in mind,” Boisjoli explains. “This means that we look at our riders to determine how they use our products as well as their wants and needs, and we design new products and innovate from what we see and hear.”
That same drive to push the boundaries of technology and reinvent categories later led to the Sea-Doo Spark, an entry-level personal watercraft and the Sea-Doo Switch, an innovative take on the pontoon boat that incorporates the spirit of a Sea-Doo. On dirt, Can-Am side-by-side vehicles (SXS) challenge the norm for performance and racing, as well as for work and adventure, whereas on the road, BRP jump-started the three-wheel movement with its Can-Am Spyder and Ryker.
Today, Ski-Doo is the No. 1 snowmobile brand in the world, accounting for more than 60 per cent of the global market, and Sea-Doo remains the world’s most popular personal watercraft brand.
Can-Am, meanwhile, has established itself as a powerhouse brand. Its all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) have had the fastest-growing market share in the category in North America since 2015.
At the end of its Fiscal 2023, BRP boasted $10-billion in annual revenues, with 23,000 employees and a network of 3,000 dealers across 130 countries. BRP’s 20th anniversary this year includes celebrating the company’s status as the No. 1 powersports brand in the world, holding 35 per cent of the total global market share.
“Our innovative spirit enables us to create and produce the best products on the market,” Boisjoli says. “This has allowed us to build an unrivaled network of highly dedicated and qualified dealers around the world.”
Over the last 20 years, the company has quadrupled revenue, with more than 13 times the Normalized EBITDA and more than eight times the global market capitalization.
“We also have three times as many employees and two times as many manufacturing sites, product lines, brands and countries where we sell our products,” adds Boisjoli. “One out of every three powersports products sold worldwide is a BRP product.”
As the company enters its third decade, Boisjoli says it will continue to innovate and redefine powersports and marine categories, and enter new markets such as urban mobility, while also reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability.
“In 2022, we made huge progress towards those goals; we announced two electric motorcycles – the Can-Am Pulse and Origin – as well as our first electric hydrofoil board, the Sea-Doo Rise,” he says.
The company’s first electric snowmobiles are hitting the snow this winter at select Uncharted Society outfitters. In 2021, BRP committed to investing $300-million over the next five years in its electrification strategy and to offer an electric model in all its product lines by 2027.
“Our goal is that 50 per cent of our units sold be electric products by 2035,” explains Boisjoli. “This technological transition not only enables us to reduce our carbon footprint, but it also represents a tremendous development opportunity.”
BRP is also pioneering new internal combustion engine models that emit less CO2 than their predecessors, pursuing initiatives to make its facilities carbon neutral and undergoing efforts to reduce CO2 emissions from its supply chain.
Boisjoli adds that BRP has a significant stake in ensuring the health and vitality of the natural environments where many of its products were designed to be enjoyed.
“We want to protect our playgrounds so that we can keep on creating new ways to move people while enabling unforgettable experiences,” he says.
A commitment to environmental sustainability is just one pillar of BRP’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, which includes community-based projects and high ethical standards, as well as specific corporate initiatives.
Its Responsible Rider program, for example, offers free safety and etiquette training for riders of any experience level, while the Ride Out Intimidation program seeks to combat bullying in schools, the workplace and in marginalized communities.
Boisjoli notes that BRP is able to innovate thanks to its employees. Their relentless passion, ingenuity and willingness to take on any challenge and innovate is what they call the “yellow blood,” like the colour of the first Ski-Doo of Joseph Armand Bombardier.
“The reason we’re proud of our innovation culture goes beyond all the patents we accumulate, the awards we receive or the industry firsts,” says Boisjoli. “Our innovations create unforgettable memories with family and friends, this is what we are most proud of.”
*All numbers in this article are as of July 31, 2023
