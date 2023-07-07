When Chris Exner calls for volunteers to work on the section of the Trans Canada Trail that runs through his rural Saskatchewan community of Lumsden, residents respond more often than not with a big show of hands.
“Some days, we get 40 to 50 people volunteering – that’s pretty incredible for a small town like ours, which has a population of only about 1,800,” says Mr. Exner, community coordinator for Lumsden, a half-hour drive north of Regina. “The people in Lumsden take pride in the Trail – it represents community.”
This sense of engagement has been woven into the fabric of the Trans Canada Trail, the world’s longest multi-use recreational trail stretching more than 28,000 kilometres to link the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic oceans and connecting more than 15,000 urban, rural and Indigenous communities across every province and territory.
Over the last three decades, the Trail was built metre by metre with the support of governments, organizations and individuals. Today, with many pathways connected from coast to coast to coast, the Trans Canada Trail continues to be an ever-evolving project driven by thousands of Canadians who are committed to ensuring this national treasure continues to be beautiful, accessible and safe.
This spring, hundreds of local trail groups across Canada received funding support from Trans Canada Trail.
“As a trail of trails, we have the privilege of working with over 500 trail groups in communities across Canada who work to grow, enhance and animate the Trail in their communities,” says Eleanor McMahon, president and CEO of Trans Canada Trail. “The work of these groups at the local level plays a critical role in terms of ensuring that the Trail is sustainable for years to come.”
Trans Canada Trail is a registered charity supported by governments across Canada and by donations from organizations and individuals. In 2022, the federal government made the significant investment of $55-million over five years in the Trans Canada Trail, bolstering trail stewardship efforts across the country that are done with the support of local trail partners, most of whom are volunteers. “The funding we invest in these groups through our Trail Care Grant program helps them to continue looking after the Trail,” says Ms. McMahon. The Trail Care Grant provides funding – of up to $2,000 – to build volunteerism, improve sections of the Trail and support projects that help ensure safe access to the Trail, with a strong focus on the minor infrastructure upgrades, repairs and cleanup that are required due to seasonal transitions.
From the pool of approved applicants, select groups can also get additional funding and resources – such as professional photography, videography and local and national media exposure – for events that highlight what their volunteer teams have accomplished on their section of the Trail.
Trans Canada Trail awarded 192 Trail Care Grants this year for projects and events in 174 communities. Each of these projects and events are unique to the needs and goals of each community. One project in Cochrane, Alta., for example, is a two-day tree planting rally, while another one on the Crow Wing Trail, Man., is an earth care youth gathering focused on Indigenous four-directional teachings.
Michelle Delorme, executive director of the non-profit Glenbow Ranch Foundation – which protects the Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park, about a half-hour drive north of Calgary – says the grant has made it possible for her organization to hire people every year to work on the 13 kilometres of the Trans Canada Trail that run through the park.
“We take care of any spring and fall cleanups of the Trail, so the grants help with that,” she says. “We have amazing volunteers who support us, including a core group of about 50 very dedicated volunteers and about 150 who come in on special projects where we need extra support. The grants not only ensure all the project management is completed, but also that we are able to do things like feed our volunteers.”
This year, the Glenbow Ranch Foundation received an additional $3,500 funding from Trans Canada Trail’s Youth Employment program, specifically for enhancing visitor experiences. That money will go towards hiring two summer students who will take visitors on walking and golf cart tours of the Trans Canada Trail.
“Our staff will engage with visitors – they’ll educate them about the Trail, as well as about the vegetation and wildlife in the park,” explains Ms. Delorme. “The whole park is grasslands, which are one of the most endangered ecosystems in the world, so we also talk to people about the importance of being stewards of the land.”
The importance of being able to immerse in nature was underscored during the COVID-19 pandemic, which drove trail use among Canadians up by 50 per cent, according to a 2022 Léger survey. The survey also found that 95 per cent of respondents use trails to improve their mental and physical health, and that 85 per cent spend money that supports local businesses while using trails.
“Our research confirms what we see in communities across Canada. Canadians are nature lovers and a large majority among us are out on trails on a regular basis, both in our local communities and when we travel,” says Ms. McMahon. “So, it’s vital that we make sure we have trails that will be there to support people’s desire for connection with nature and with one another. We’re so grateful for the support of the federal government and all the organizations and individuals who donate money and time year after year. That generosity is the reason why the Trans Canada Trail exists today and hopefully can continue to exist for generations to come.”
About Trans Canada Trail’s Trail Care Grant Program
More and more people are discovering that time spent outdoors has positive impacts on their physical and mental health. The Trans Canada Trail provides the ideal venue for people of all ages and abilities to experience those benefits in every season.
Wear and tear due to trail usage – plus the impacts of extreme weather and erosion – bring the need for ongoing maintenance and repairs. This essential work relies heavily on the spirit and dedication of trail operators and local grassroots trail groups.
Through the Trail Care initiative, Trans Canada Trail provides financial assistance to trail operators and volunteer groups to help cover the costs of spring cleanup and trail improvements. Beyond ensuring safe access to the Trail, the program helps to promote volunteerism and build capacity at the local level.
This year, Trans Canada Trail’s Trail Care program is generously supported by Columbia Sportswear, Hydro One’s Energizing Life Community Fund and Athletic Brewing Co.
More information at tctrail.ca.
