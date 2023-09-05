Digitization and smart manufacturing are not new, but private networks have now become a key enabler of Industry 4.0. Canadian businesses are amidst a significant transformation in how they make, improve and deliver products, and share information.
In manufacturing, automation is accelerating productivity across the floor. Robotic arms take on assembly-line tasks with ease, while self-driving vehicles move goods down a kilometer-long hallway in minutes. These technologies require quick, dependable and secure communication, and a consistent network – the kind made possible by 5G.
“A robot needs certain speed and connectivity to do its job, and an automated vehicle needs to detect an object its way and hit the brakes. Having a private network allows this kind of speed, reliability and mission-critical communication to happen,” says Robin Kaushik, vice president, Cloud Services and Enterprise at Ericsson Canada.
Setting it apart from previous generations of cellular networks, 5G allows for what’s called ultra-reliable low latency communication and massive machine-type communication. That means it can communicate to a device in less than 5 milliseconds, and connect to more than 1 million devices in a square kilometer. This unlocks a myriad of use cases for robotics and the Internet of Things.
“Essentially, private 5G gives a reliable and low latency connectivity to devices, and enables local computation. This helps industries to operate faster, improve their efficiencies and automate a number of tasks, and enables multiple types of machinery to talk to each other and drive productivity,” says Mr. Kaushik.
Creating a private 5G network depends on the enterprise’s needs. Complex use cases call for a dedicated, purpose-built network. In other instances, the enterprise can get a piece of the larger 5G public network, commonly known as network slice. The slice parameters are managed based on specific performance and capacity requirements.
“When we build a private 5G system, we build it with an enterprise industry in mind such as manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, ports or utilities. Our ambition is that this should be as simple to deploy and operate as a Wi-Fi network,” says Mr. Kaushik.
The ability to deploy a private network is essential for businesses that work in rugged, remote terrain, like in the natural resources sector, where traditional wireless signals are not always available. Having a designated 5G cellular network offers a safer and more efficient work environment, both above and below ground.
“5G technology is pivotal in preventing accidents to maximize worker safety, while enhancing their productivity where robots and people cooperate,” Mr. Kaushik says.
Automation in mining has given way to today’s “smart mine”, featuring autonomous mining trucks, remote-controlled drills and sensors on workers to detect environmental dangers. All of this is possible through a private 5G network that offers an uninterrupted signal and unparalleled speed.
Transportation is another sector now realizing the efficiency of a private 5G network. Picture drones inspecting and detecting data from incoming cargo ships at the Canada’s busy ports. Necessary information goes to the port authority before a ship even docks, creating a fully automated, digitally connected harbor. Likewise, airports are using private 5G networks to make the travel experience much more efficient by consolidating communication without the worry of disruption.
Spectrum is available in Canada through the large telecom companies or system integrators. With the federal government dedicating 3900-3980 MHz as the industry spectrum for 5G (the frequencies by which wireless signals travel), businesses don’t need to buy spectrum. They can work with telecom operators, or apply directly, to secure the right to use and deploy private 5G. That adds to its appeal, explains Mr. Kaushik. “If you have access, Ericsson Private Network solutions can be switched on fast.”
Although this is a newer concept in Canada, private 5G networks have been readily available throughout Europe and the United States. Industry leaders there have tested what’s possible. By having the same capabilities available locally, those in sectors like car manufacturing and mining can take 5G advancements and start implementing it immediately in their Canadian locations.
There are many ways to leverage a wireless network today, especially if companies only have a few connected devices or a few instruments connected. But as the density of the equipment increases, 5G is required to boost mobility and connectivity, and deliver the desired efficiencies.
“5G private networks are a game changer. 5G elevates productivity of a WIFI network to a whole new level, while ensuring reliable, secure connectivity,” Mr. Kaushik says.
Interested in being part of the conversation on 5G? Please join us September 14th 2023 for The Globe and Mail presents - Expanding Wireless Private Networks: How 5G is helping Canadian business scale capabilities, presented by Ericsson. Click here for the agenda and to register.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Ericsson. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.