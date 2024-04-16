Canada Life tracks its place in a greener future

‘Greening’ business is an effort some may imagine in factories or mines, but offices are getting environmental makeovers as well. Don Lecuyer, vice-president of Canadian property management and services at Canada Life, has been involved in the greening of his workplace for nearly two decades.
“Even though we’re an insurance, wealth management and benefits provider, creating positive lasting change is at the forefront of what we do,” Lecuyer says, “whether investing for long-term returns, operating in a sustainable way or expanding the diverse perspectives that shape our company for the future.”
When Canada Life began seeking to understand its environmental impact nearly 15 years ago, it owned or leased over four million square feet of real estate. “We aspire to manage down our consumption and the emissions associated with our consumption,” Lecuyer says.
“One of those pieces is the real estate footprint we own and manage, and we’ve been able to manage down about a million square feet of real estate in the last five to six years, enabled prominently by changes in technology and business processes that enable people to work more flexibly and use space more efficiently.”
In the past, office work was “very paper and file intensive,” he says, but new software and digitizing drastically cut this down. At Canada Life, they’re focused on in-house waste reduction and recycling programs beyond municipal minimums. “We prioritize waste reduction at corporate office properties to create green-minded office environments for employees,” Lecuyer says. “We use responsibly sourced paper and other forest products and divert workplace items and waste from landfills as much as possible.”
But Canada Life extends its environmental efforts outside the workplace, through community outreach and charity work. According to Stephanie Halligan, manager of community relations, “Our current support goes from tree planting to wetland conservation and protection of natural spaces. More recently, we’ve increased funding around access to safe and clean drinking water, as we know that’s important to Canadians. And we’ve done it by supporting charities directly and through our employees.”
Canada Life supports national organizations like Tree Canada and local charities like Vancouver Food Runners, which delivers surplus food from hotels, restaurants and cafes directly to non-profits in the city. And it works with Water First, which addresses water challenges in First Nations communities through its school program in Western Canada.
“We’re trying to get to students,” Halligan says, “to foster their understanding of the environment and environmental challenges and to engage the next generation.”
Halligan sees these programs in harmony with the company’s purpose, “when we talk about how we want to support the mental, physical and financial well-being of all Canadians – where we live and work is a part of that conversation.”
In 2023, Canada Life’s parent company, Great-West Lifeco, was once again recognized for managing greenhouse gas emissions and climate change-related risks and opportunities, receiving an A- rating on the global monitoring organization CDP’s climate change questionnaire. Great-West Lifeco’s score is among the top life and health insurers in North America and globally. Additionally, the company published Advancing Inclusive Growth, a report on impact, inclusion and citizenship, which sets out its efforts to create positive change for its customers, people and communities.
“We’re on a journey but we’re not at the end of it by any stretch yet,” Lecuyer says. “It’s a journey I’ve been on for almost 20 years now and we’ve seen really good progress.”
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.