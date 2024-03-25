The Canadian marine shipping sector is looking south of the border and seeing a growing investment gap that threatens Canada’s competitiveness, economic growth and environmental commitments.
In recent years, the United States has been announcing unprecedented infrastructure funding for ports and waterways, and Canada is not keeping pace. For example, the U.S. government recently announced $653-million to fund 41 port improvement projects across the U.S. under the Port Infrastructure Development Program.
While the U.S. makes historic investments, Canada is falling behind. Although port projects are eligible for support through Canada’s National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF), the fund is spread thin, as it covers all types of transportation infrastructure. The other challenge: the fund has already been utilized and needs to be replenished.
“Marine shipping is the most environmentally friendly and efficient mode of transporting vital cargoes, and Canadian ship operators, ports and terminals are making significant investments to build on our strengths,” says Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce (CMC), which represents marine industry stakeholders in both Canada and the U.S.
“But these Canadian organizations are disadvantaged when they can’t access funding that is in keeping with their U.S. counterparts, and the potential outcome is weaker supply chains across Canada, a disadvantaged business community and a lost opportunity to reduce carbon emissions,” Mr. Burrows says.
The CMC has called on the government to move quickly to replenish and increase funding for the NTCF to meet these demands for critical enhancements to Canada’s marine transportation infrastructure.
From the CMC’s perspective, protecting the strength of the marine shipping ecosystem is vital both economically and environmentally. According to a 2023 study by Martin Associates, marine shipping supports $66.1-billion in annual economic activity and almost 360,000 jobs across North America. At the same time, marine shipping is significantly greener than other modes of moving cargo (rail and truck), accounting for just 0.59 per cent of Canada’s national CO2 emissions.
To meet its zero-emissions targets for 2030 and beyond, Canada must maintain and modernize its marine infrastructure, says Mr. Burrows. “Reaching longer-term greenhouse gas reduction goals will require investment in R&D and deployment of new zero-carbon technologies, propulsion systems and biofuels. The U.S. is already making significant investments in net-zero port equipment, as well as climate and air quality planning at U.S. ports. Canada must provide commensurate funding.”
For this reason, the CMC says it’s also imperative for the Canadian government to increase the size of its new Green Corridor Fund.
“If the Canadian government is serious about achieving its economic growth and emissions reductions goals, it needs to invest in marine shipping the way the U.S. is, or risk falling behind in every metric that matters, but most importantly, our quality of life.”
