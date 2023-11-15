JSS Barristers
Jensen Shawa Solomon Duguid Hawkes LLP
800, 304 - 8 Avenue SW,
Calgary, AB T2P1C2
Office locations
1 office located in Calgary
Areas of Distinction
Dispute Resolution (Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations)
Company Mission
Advocacy is our business.
Jensen Shawa Solomon Duguid Hawkes LLP (“JSS Barristers”) is a Calgary-based litigation and dispute resolution boutique firm with 39 lawyers. It is one of the largest dispute boutique law firms in Western Canada, and enjoys a reputation as one of Western Canada’s top litigation firms.
Among many awards and honours, JSS Barristers has been recognized as a “highly recommended” firm since 2012 by Benchmark Litigation; a “Band 1″ firm in Chambers Canada Guide for general commercial litigation in Alberta (the only boutique firm to receive this recognition); and has been listed as one of Canada’s Top 10 civil litigation boutique firms by Canadian Lawyer magazine since 2012. The firm was a 2023 Canadian Law Awards “Excellence Awardee: Litigation & Dispute Resolution Boutique Law Firm of the Year.” It is rated Double-A by Lexpert / ALM 500.
JSS Barristers consistently provides high-quality representation to its clients. The firm practices in all areas of commercial litigation, including: corporate and commercial disputes; energy and oil and gas; securities; appeals; administrative and regulatory law; Indigenous law; constitutional law; franchises; employment; defamation; construction; real estate; alternative dispute resolution, mediation and arbitration; class actions; and trusts, wills and estates.
Lawyers from JSS Barristers have achieved success in courts at all levels in Alberta, and elsewhere in Canada. The firm has successfully represented clients in the Federal Court of Canada, the Federal Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court of Canada. We have also successfully represented clients in private arbitrations (both domestic and international) and before various regulatory bodies and tribunals.
More about JSS Barristers is available at www.jssbarristers.ca.
Advertising feature provided by Jensen Shawa Solomon Duguid Hawkes LLP. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.