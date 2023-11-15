Paliare Roland Rosenberg Rothstein LLP
155 Wellington St W 35th Floor,
Toronto, ON M5V 3H1
Office locations
1 office located in Toronto
Areas of Distinction
Administrative & Public Law, Dispute Resolution (Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations), Human Rights, Labour & Employment
Company Mission
From commercial litigation to labour disputes, from class actions to professional discipline – we get results. Paliare Roland works with a diverse range of clients, producing intelligent solutions.
Paliare Roland is a litigation boutique in Toronto. The firm is widely considered to be among Canada’s finest advocacy firms, distinguished by its capacity to navigate complex and high-stakes matters with rigour, clarity and integrity.
The team is committed to serving clients’ interests at the highest level, and to a sensible, civil approach to conflict resolution. As a result of this approach, Paliare Roland has earned not only an exceptional track record of successful outcomes for clients, but also a sterling reputation within the legal community itself. Many of the firm’s referrals come from fellow lawyers, including the senior leadership of Canada’s best-known firms, and internationally.
Paliare Roland lawyers are among Canada’s foremost experts in class actions, commercial and civil litigation, labour and employment law, professional discipline and regulation, complex financial disputes, and administrative and constitutional law. They have argued before every level of court, shaping landmark decisions, settlements and precedents, and have led or supported some of Canada’s most prominent public inquiries. Paliare Roland lawyers also regularly teach and lead panel discussions across all areas of the firm’s practice.
Paliare Roland is respected for its intelligence and its integrity and known above all for excellence in advocacy and the art of persuasion. Its close-knit community, together with the depth and breadth of its practice areas, and a client-base of plaintiffs, defendants, corporations, trade unions, and regulators, among others, sets Paliare Roland apart from other firms.
Paliare Roland’s main areas of practice are: Class Actions, Corporate Commercial Litigation, Bankruptcy & Insolvency Litigation, Employment Law, Labour Law, Health Law and Professional Regulation, Appeals & Judicial Review, Securities Litigation, Constitutional Litigation, Libel & Slander, Product Liability & Tort Claims, Administrative Law, Judicial Inquiries and Inquests, Estates and Trusts, Infrastructure and P3, and Mediation and Arbitration.
