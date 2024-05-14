Canada’s Best Managed Companies 2024: Hatch

2800 Speakman Drive,
Mississauga, Ontario, L5K 2R7
Hatch is a global engineering, project delivery and professional services firm that helps clients navigate the complex challenges of the 21st century. Hatch understands that market conditions are transforming the way businesses operate, and that uncertain investment climates, geopolitical turmoil and the global transition to a low-carbon economy require significant changes. Hatch is passionately committed to the pursuit of a better world through positive change, and partners with clients to develop better ideas that are safe, innovative and sustainable.
Hatch has a rich history of delivering successful projects across various sectors, including mining and metals, energy and infrastructure. The organization has worked with some of the world’s largest and most respected organizations, such as Rio Tinto, BHP, Shell, Hydro-Québec and the Government of Canada. Hatch also supports many smaller and emerging businesses, as well as local communities and non-governmental organizations, to achieve their goals and aspirations. Hatch’s diverse and talented team of more than 10,000 professionals in more than 150 countries brings a wealth of engineering and business knowledge, as well as a collaborative and entrepreneurial spirit, to every project.
Clients want to improve the world and Hatch aspires to be partners in achieving that vision. Hatch challenges the status quo to make positive change for its clients, people and the communities it serves. With values of integrity, respect, collaboration, excellence and innovation, Hatch empowers its teams to be accountable, and to think globally while acting locally. Hatch leverages its global network, multidisciplinary expertise and digital capabilities to provide integrated solutions that solve the most complex and urgent problems facing its clients and the world.
In recognition that climate change is largely caused by human activity and hinders a vision of a sustainable future, Hatch takes a scientific, evidence-based approach to develop solutions pursuing the twin goals of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapting to climate change impacts. Hatch also respects the rights and aspirations of communities in developing economies to prosper, requiring access to affordable, cleaner energy and energy transitions that help lift people from poverty.
Hatch is proud to be a Canadian company that has achieved international recognition and success. It is also proud to be a leader in corporate social responsibility, environmental stewardship, and diversity and inclusion. Hatch has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Employers, one of Canada’s Greenest Employers, one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People and one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers. The company has also received numerous awards for excellence in engineering, project management, innovation and safety. Hatch believes that being a Best Managed company means being a responsible and responsive partner for positive change.
