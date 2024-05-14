Canada’s Best Managed Companies 2024: Kruger Products Inc.

2 Prologis Boulevard, Suite 500,
Mississauga, ON L5W 0G8
As the leading tissue manufacturer in Canada, Kruger Products is a cornerstone of the Canadian consumer industry and has long been well-positioned and valued as a uniquely North American producer of iconic brands such as Cashmere, Purex, Scotties, SpongeTowels and White Cloud. Additionally, Kruger Products manufactures and distributes a wide range of tissue products for the away-from-home market.
Through a series of recent strategic investments, Kruger Products has embarked on a journey characterized by robust growth, strategic marketing and a commitment to sustainability. This forward-thinking commitment aligns with the company’s vision to extend its product offerings, bolster market share and cater to diverse consumer segments in North America.
In February 2021, the company heralded the completion and start-up of its state-of-the-art Sherbrooke, Que. manufacturing facility, which has outpaced ramp-up projections and positioned the company to bolster annual output by 70,000 metric tonnes of bathroom tissue and paper towels for the Canadian and U.S. markets. A further total investment of $351.5- million was unveiled in the same year to expand the Sherbrooke operation with the addition of a new bathroom tissue line to the existing plant and the construction of a new LDC (light dry crepe) facility. The new facility will house a tissue machine and a facial tissue converting line resulting in an increase in production by at least 60,000 metric tonnes of premium-quality tissue products annually. In 2024, Kruger Products commissioned new facial tissue lines at its Gatineau and Sherbrooke plants in Quebec, increasing its facial tissue production by 2.2 million cases annually.
“Our investments extend beyond mere expansion; they are a testament to our steadfast commitment to delivering unmatched quality and innovation to consumers throughout Canada and the U.S.,” says Dino Bianco, CEO of Kruger Products.
Kruger Products’ growth is also driven by its strategic brand marketing investments. The company places a strong emphasis on purposeful marketing initiatives that resonate with its audiences. As custodians of established brands like Cashmere, Purex, Scotties and SpongeTowels, Kruger Products navigates the art of brand marketing with finesse, ensuring that the legacy of its brands is tied to the human experience. Building on the very successful 2020 “Unapologetically Human” campaign, which was a celebration of humanity, the launch of the “Love is Messy” campaign in 2023 explored how life can be literally and figuratively “messy,” offering consumers an opportunity to embrace the ups, downs and messes that come with love.
Kruger Products’ narrative extends beyond growth and marketing to its dedication to fostering innovation, environmental stewardship and community engagement. As sustainability continues to become a greater priority for consumers, Bonterra offers sustainably focused tissue products to meet their needs while doing something small, but impactful at the same time.
Looking ahead, Kruger Products remains steadfast in leveraging its strategic investments to drive the company’s growth and supply high-quality tissue products to customers across North America. This trajectory is supported by purpose-driven brand marketing, innovation and an ongoing commitment to sustainability, which further strengthen the company’s position as an industry leader.
