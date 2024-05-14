Canada’s Best Managed Companies 2024: PRIMED Medical Products

#200, 2003 91 Street SW,
Edmonton, AB T6X0W8
In the competitive landscape of personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturing, PRIMED Medical Products stands out not just for its products but for its distinctive company culture. PRIMED’s reputation for unparalleled energy and enthusiasm is attributed to the commitment and engagement of its workforce, which have played a pivotal role in the company’s achievements. Headquartered in Edmonton, PRIMED now serves as a global hub for the production and distribution of essential PPE items such as gloves, gowns and masks.
A key aspect of nurturing this culture is PRIMED’s deliberate recruitment strategy, which prioritizes young talent to inject fresh perspectives and creativity into the organization. A cornerstone of this strategy is the company’s internship program, which welcomes a cohort of up to a dozen individuals annually.
Since its inception as a one-person operation in 1995, PRIMED has experienced exponential growth, now boasting over 1,000 employees worldwide, including 200 in Canada. This expansion accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, where PRIMED nearly doubled its workforce to meet the unprecedented demand for PPE and ensure a continuous supply of essential protective gear.
At the heart of PRIMED’s success lies a palpable sense of loyalty among its employees, who are drawn to the office not just for work but for the vibrant atmosphere of creativity and collaboration. This dedication extends to PRIMED’s customer base, fostering enduring partnerships and trust in the company’s products.
Amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, PRIMED not only sustained its momentum but further expanded its market reach. The company imported 10 times its usual volume of PPE into Canada during the crisis, solidifying its position as a leading supplier to the Canadian health- care sector.
PRIMED’s manufacturing footprint spans five facilities across China, Laos and Ontario, providing the company with both innovation capabilities and a secure supply chain. The company emphasizes its ongoing commitment to efficiency and quality, stressing the importance of continuous improvement in manufacturing processes.
Looking ahead, PRIMED remains committed to its core values of innovation, quality and employee engagement. The company remains focused on maintaining a workplace where individuals feel empowered to contribute their ideas and grow professionally, ensuring PRIMED continues to lead the way in providing essential PPE to health-care systems worldwide.
Advertising feature provided by PRIMED Medical Products. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.