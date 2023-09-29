ALPHA IT
301 Wallace Street, Suite 308,
Nanaimo, BC, V9R 5B6
2022 REVENUE
$2M - $5M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
870%
NUMBER of Employees
25
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
1
ALPHA IT, founded in 2016 by DJ Levy, vice-president sales, quickly gained traction in its early years, fuelled by ambition, integrity and grit. The company’s initial focus on web development was marked by a bootstrap mentality, foregoing a salary, and even taking on manual labour jobs to invest in the company’s growth and team. Sensing the transformative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business landscape, ALPHA IT seized the opportunity to pivot strategically. The company transitioned into managed IT services, strengthening its new direction by acquiring two leading IT providers in British Columbia. This move allowed ALPHA IT to make cybersecurity the cornerstone of its comprehensive service offerings, meeting the urgent needs of an increasingly digital world.
To bolster its technical leadership, ALPHA IT enlisted Ariel Cidro as the director of technology. Cidro’s extensive experience as an IT director and full stack developer made him an invaluable addition to the team. Joining as a partner, he brought a depth of technical acumen that has been instrumental in steering ALPHA IT’s strategic pivot towards managed IT services and cybersecurity. His expertise has not only elevated the company’s technical capabilities but also enriched its service offerings, ensuring that ALPHA IT remains at the forefront of technological innovation.
In early 2023, ALPHA IT appointed Rick Hawley as president and partner. Hawley is a chartered professional accountant (CPA) and chartered accountant (CA) whose career began with Price Waterhouse and Ernst & Young prior to moving into corporate finance and administration. Hawley is a seasoned executive, whose strengths are planning and navigating strategic growth with entrepreneurial organizations, including through acquisitions.
ALPHA IT sets the industry standard for cybersecurity and managed IT services. The company’s services extend to ongoing IT support, advanced security hardening projects, and the implementation of multi-layered security protocols. By leveraging the robust capabilities of tools like Microsoft 365 and Azure, ALPHA IT provides unparalleled frameworks that safeguard clients against downtime and evolving threats, ensuring data integrity and operational resilience. This expertise offers ALPHA IT’s clients not just solutions, but a strategic advantage in a digitally competitive landscape.
ALPHA IT serves a diverse range of industries, partnering with businesses that recognize the importance of robust IT support, data protection and compliance. The company is committed to building long-term, trust-based relationships with its clients, reinforced by its adherence to industry standards and best practices.
Looking ahead, ALPHA IT is optimistic about the potential advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and the benefits they could bring to clients. However, this optimism is balanced by a keen awareness of the evolving threats posed by increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.
The success of ALPHA IT is a tribute to the remarkable clients and dedicated staff who have been part of the company’s journey over the past seven years. Though a young team, their collective experience exceeds 250 years, positioning ALPHA IT as a formidable player in today’s competitive digital landscape.
Advertising feature provided by ALPHA IT. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.