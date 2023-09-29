Archon Systems Inc.
260 Carlaw Avenue, Unit 207,
Toronto, ON M4M 3L1
2022 REVENUE
$5M - $10M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
123%
NUMBER of Employees
55
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
2
Archon Systems creates software solutions that take the hassle out of inventory management. No one wakes up in the morning excited to track stock, so the company’s flagship product, inFlow Inventory, helps customers handle inventory and keep their businesses running smoothly – without getting in their way.
First released in 2007 to track purchases, sales and stock levels, inFlow Inventory has grown beyond those original goals to meet businesses’ evolving needs. Today, inFlow runs on virtually every platform and integrates with more than 90 different e-commerce, accounting and shipping services. There are also useful extras to make inFlow Inventory a true all-in-one solution, such as a built-in label designer and online showroom for B2B sales.
While many of inFlow’s customers are in retail, wholesale and manufacturing, inFlow Inventory can help basically any organization that has to manage stock, including professional services, government and health care organizations. Since inFlow Inventory was released, it has grown to become the No. 1 most-downloaded inventory software for small- to medium-sized businesses, with more than one million installs from customers in over 120 countries.
Customers come to inFlow Inventory because they’re tired of manual spreadsheet work or find their existing ERP or MRPs too complex, so inFlow focuses on designs that are easy to learn and delightful to use.
Archon Systems wants to offer a long-term solution that customers can trust to stay around, and its company culture plays a huge role in that. What started as a duo of co-founders – Louis Leung and Stephen Fung – is now a business with more than 50 employees in two cities (Toronto and Lisbon). Archon hires great people and provides them with the tools – and more importantly, the trust – to do what they do best.
Keeping “management” to a minimum has maximized productivity and job satisfaction over the past 16 years. Every Archon employee is a person first and foremost (not a job title) and the company is open to feedback, whether someone has been there for 10 days or 10 years. This feedback loop is used to drive the company’s quarterly meetings to refine processes and celebrate wins.
The world is changing rapidly. It always does. But as long as there are products to move from one place to another, Archon will always have a challenging problem to work on.
