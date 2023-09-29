Astro Excavating Inc.
1645 Coronation Drive,
Scarborough, ON,M1E 2K4
2022 REVENUE
$25M - $50M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
603%
NUMBER of Employees
100
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
1
Construction excellence: How Astro Excavating became the one to beat
Ilan Philosophe used his family’s entrepreneurial ups and downs as the fuel to help build his company, Astro Excavating, into one of the leading excavators in the Greater Toronto Area’s high-rise construction sector today.
Growing up, Mr. Philosophe watched his uncle’s global DVD and CD company rise – and unfortunately fall – when online streaming services were introduced. His father was a senior executive and large shareholder of the business, so the loss was felt directly by Mr. Philosophe. “I went from growing up spoiled to the hard-knock life, where the only way to pay your bills and get ahead is by extremely hard work, discipline, sacrifice, perseverance and taking charge when the right opportunities arise,” he says.
Mr. Philosophe deeply admired his entrepreneurial and charismatic uncle and aspired to succeed like him in business. But the loss of the family business also taught him to choose an industry that couldn’t be taken down so easily by rapidly changing technology.
This led to Mr. Philosophe’s decision to build a career in the residential construction industry because “regardless of technological changes, people will always need a place to live” and Canada’s housing supply was trailing the demand from population growth. “And I also love big toys,” he laughs.
After a few years running his own boutique recruitment firm geared to high-rise residential development and construction companies, he entered the sector himself, rising through the ranks working at another excavating company. With a vision of his own, Mr. Philosophe founded Astro Excavating in 2013, and to this day, he is hands-on in every aspect of the business.
Since its humble beginnings a decade ago, Astro Excavating now works with some of the biggest real estate developers in the country, with sales growing to more than $65-million as of June this year, a staff of 100 passionate employees and 80 pieces of equipment, including two of the largest excavators in the business. The company is known for accelerating schedules, raising the bar with innovative solutions, and executing a high level of work.
For example, Astro Excavating is the first and only condo excavation company to own an excavator with a fully customized telescopic extractor and clamshell bucket that can reach depths of 85 feet. That has allowed the company to accelerate the schedule on the most challenging downtown projects with small footprints and deep foundations.
“We have successfully completed more than 95 condominium projects in the GTA, with 60 projects being from the past three years alone,” says Mr. Philosophe, adding that by understanding the shortfalls in the industry, his company can offer better service than the industry standard – and that continues to set Astro Excavating apart.
More growth is expected: Astro Excavating also has an in-house shoring division, Astro Shoring, and there is significant demand in both areas.
When asked what continued growth might mean for his already intense 18-hour workdays, Mr. Philosophe says while he’s looking for more work-life balance, he will do what it takes to deliver the best service to his customers.
“I still feel like every job is my first job and I want to show what I’ve got.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Astro Excavating Inc. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.