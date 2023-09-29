Clearhouse LLP
527-2560 Matheson Blvd. E.
Mississauga, ON L4W 4Y9
2022 REVENUE
$5M - $10M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
213%
NUMBER of Employees
44
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
2
“We are extremely proud to be named one of the Top Growing Companies in Canada by Report on Business magazine for the second year in a row,” says Karndeep Sandhu, a tax partner at Clearhouse LLP. “While there are many factors that contribute to the growth of our business, our collective dedication to delivering exceptional service to clients, while cultivating an environment that nurtures the professional growth of our team is what differentiates us.”
As seasoned CPAs, Mr. Sandhu, Pat Kenney and Sarb Cheema combined their wealth of experiences and co-founded Clearhouse LLP. Today, the firm employs approximately 50 highly skilled staff members who Mr. Sandhu says have played the most critical and pivotal role in driving the firm’s growth.
Combined, the three partners have more than 50 years of practice experience and lead the firm with an intentional business strategy that has had a positive impact and been a competitive advantage for this GTA-based Chartered Professional Accounting Firm.
“It’s clear we operate in an exciting time with many new opportunities, especially for those committed to delivering exceptional client service and accelerating their career path,” explains Mr. Sandhu. “There’s more runway to explore, allowing us greater control to scale and expand the services we provide in the markets we pursue.”
Much of Clearhouse’s growth is credited to its client base of other CPA firms and financial advisors who have come to rely on the deep expertise of the Clearhouse staff. “Our team of trusted accountants possess a unique blend of deep technical expertise, exceptional client management skills and advanced problem-solving abilities,” explains Mr. Sandhu.
As a people-centric firm, Clearhouse designs its people and culture programs based on best-in-class principles, which Mr. Sandhu says has translated into incredibly positive results. For example, employee engagement rates are in the top 10 per cent and employee turnover is far below industry averages, and all managers are on track to complete the in-house facilitated Clearhouse Management certificate program. “Having a dedicated HR leader driving our people and culture strategy is an important investment in our staff,” explains Mr. Sandhu.
Clearhouse is energized and optimistic about the future. The firm is currently cultivating staff to assume future partner roles and continue to expand its suite of services. “We have exceptional talent with deep expertise in international tax, which can benefit clients with cross-border tax issues, tax treaty analysis, and otherwise navigate complex tax regulations and compliance requirements in multiple countries,” says Mr. Sandhu.
Ongoing expansion plans include a full range of U.S. tax services, including compliance with IRS and state tax laws, tax planning and preparation, representation before tax authorities, and other compliance-related matters. In addition, the firm’s assurance group continues to pick up market share serving public companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and related valuations assignments.
“Leading with intention is our way of driving value and offering end-to-end services to our clients, engaging with staff in a meaningful way and contributing to the community,” says Mr. Sandhu. “We are grateful for the opportunities we have had and eagerly anticipate the exciting opportunities the future holds.”
Advertising feature provided by Clearhouse LLP. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.