ESG Global Advisors Inc.
100 King St. West, suite 5600,
Toronto M5X 1C9
2022 REVENUE
$2M - $5M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
1,673%
NUMBER of Employees
16
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
1
Over the past few years, the term “ESG” has moved rapidly from the margins to the mainstream as investors pressed companies to level up their strategies and disclosures around environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. Organizations of all shapes and sizes now find themselves operating in a world of constantly rising expectations when it comes to business issues like climate change and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).
A lot of those rising expectations are placed squarely on boards, trustees and senior management teams who are facing pressure from stakeholders to demonstrate ESG and sustainability leadership. Meanwhile, finance leaders are juggling competing demands to make short-term cuts on the one hand, while driving long-term, sustainable value on the other.
Navigating these issues can be daunting. Many organizations don’t know where to start, or how to build an internal business case for continued progress in a resource-constrained environment. Even those that are deep into their ESG journeys often need some help to strengthen and refine their ESG programs.
That’s where ESG Global Advisors Inc. (ESG Global) comes in – to alleviate pain points and help organizations thrive in the rapidly evolving ESG space. ESG Global is a women-led, BIPOC-owned boutique consulting firm that helps companies, investors and other organizations strategically take their ESG programs to the next level. Whether your organization is just getting started with ESG or blazing trails on the sustainability frontier, ESG Global meets clients where they are and helps them get where they want to go.
“We regularly hear from clients that they appreciate our laser focus on financial materiality,” says CEO Sarah Keyes. “We don’t come in with a preconceived playbook, because what works for one company doesn’t necessarily work for another. We meet each client where they are, and we focus on the material ESG issues that matter most to their business. That’s what capital markets are looking for, and that’s what ESG Global Advisors is all about.”
The ESG Global team is stacked with top talent who have worked on both sides of the capital markets, including former executives and recipients of sustainability awards. The team serves clients around the world – from Canada to the U.S., the U.K., the Middle East, and beyond. The firm’s global focus has helped it triple in size in about a year and a half.
The firm offers a range of services including:
- Responsible investment strategies, policies and practices
- ESG strategy development
- ESG reporting and disclosure
- ESG education and capacity building
- Peer benchmarking and investor analysis
- ESG research and ratings analysis
- Climate scenario analysis and target setting
- ESG materiality assessments
Ms. Keyes says a forthcoming wave of ESG disclosure rules and standards in Canada and around the world will leave virtually no company untouched, adding “now is the time for public and private companies and their investors to ensure they are aligned with best practices. Kicking the can down the road just means they’ll need to play catch-up with competitors who are already setting the pace right now.”
Advertising feature provided by ESG Global Advisors Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.