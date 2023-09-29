Foothills Group Inc.
9919 Shepard Road SE
Calgary AB, T2C 4M5
2022 REVENUE
$10M - $25M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
577%
NUMBER of Employees
74
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
1
Foothills Group is a young and motivated company that has been operating for six years. The company has a growth-centred people strategy with a growing 101-person team focusing on company culture and people development. Its 31-year-old founder and CEO, Fabian Bonjean, has created a company that is redefining the image of what an automotive, commercial truck and heavy equipment repair company can be.
Foothills Group has adapted to the competitive commercial real estate market and has grown into five state-of-the-art facilities in Southern Alberta with a projected revenue of over $20-million in 2023. The company has achieved organic growth to date.
To achieve its growth, Foothills Group has remained focused on delivering quality and transparent service to a diverse clientele. The company has implemented an in-house training program with a training centre and has recruited its leadership from one of Alberta’s leading trade schools. Foothills Group is poised to provide adaptive technician training to other companies, looking to contribute a solution to the growing competent technician shortage in the industry. The company has 25 mobile service trucks and continues to order more as demand continues to increase.
The leadership of Foothills Group is committed to creating a healthy, customer-focused culture, understanding staff retention and development is core to delivering that service. The passion the employees have for the team’s success is palpable in the shops and is promoted through staff lunches twice a week as well as regular company-supported group activities.
Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Foothills Group has experienced growth through adversity, increasing its revenue from $3.5-million to $10-million from 2020 to 2022 and its headcount from 35 to 75 in those same two years.
Foothills Group is a company that is dedicated to its people and its customers. With a focus on company culture and a commitment to innovation, Foothills Group is poised for continued growth and success as it delivers high-quality, transparent service at a fast pace to an even faster-moving industry.
