Gauvreau Accounting Tax Law Advisory
150 King Street,
Peterborough ON K9J 3H3
2022 REVENUE
$5M - $10M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
165%
NUMBER of Employees
90
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
4
Gauvreau was founded in 2008 as a licensed public accounting firm built on three core principles: to provide the highest quality professional services; to provide a proactive approach to tax and business planning; and to boldly reimagine the professional services experience to support entrepreneurs and business owners in maximizing their global impact.
What began as a small firm has grown into a vibrant community of more than 100 professionals that ignites passion, fuels innovation and drives success in the entrepreneurial space. Together, Gauvreau embraces its vision to move great ideas forward, which inspires the continuous expansion of its suite of professional services.
Accounting & financial reporting
With its expertise and commitment to delivering up-to-date, accurate and reliable financial reporting services, Gauvreau empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of financial compliance with certainty. Trusted by businesses of all sizes and industries, Gauvreau offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet clients’ specific accounting and financial reporting needs, including compilation, review and future-oriented financial reporting.
Profit Simple Bookkeeping
Gauvreau is proud to offer its one-of-a-kind Profit Simple Bookkeeping services designed from insights gained over 15 years serving the entrepreneurial community. Since 2008, the advisory’s focus has been helping small business owners overcome their biggest frustrations with traditional bookkeeping. The answer? A solution that saves them time and gives them access to accurate, timely and insightful data so they can make more profitable decisions.
Tax minimization
Tax laws are intricate and multifaceted; the complexity often makes it difficult for small business owners to fully understand their options and filing obligations. With Gauvreau’s tax expertise, advisors help businesses identify savings, ensure compliance and provide proactive long-term tax planning that takes the guesswork out of their finances.
Legal services
In 2021, Gauvreau recognized a common theme creating headaches and heartache among clients: a lack of proactive legal services. This inspired the organization to expand its team to include legal services to help clients protect their business and their families. In partnership with its tax team, Gauvreau offers support in business purchase and sales, real estate transactions, corporate business law, and estate planning and administration.
Million Dollar Year
There is no question that successful businesses are founded and led by entrepreneurs who have a clear vision and the drive to achieve it. However, even the most talented and determined entrepreneurs struggle when they lack the financial clarity to know how their business is performing and the financial confidence to make better data-informed business decisions. That’s where Million Dollar Year comes in. This online business coaching program is designed to help entrepreneurs implement Gauvreau’s proven Financial Mastery Model in their business to optimize profit performance, generate revenue and accelerate wealth accumulation.
Whatever stage of growth a business is in, Gauvreau is there to help navigate the complexities of finance with confidence so owners can focus on what matters – growing their business and creating positive impact in the world.
Advertising feature provided by Gauvreau Accounting Tax Law Advisory. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.