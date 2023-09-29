Gotcare
1655 Dupont St Unit 101,
Toronto, ON M6P 3T1
2022 REVENUE
$2M - $5M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
397%
NUMBER of Employees
21
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
1
As Canada grapples with prolonged wait times for basic health care services from coast to coast, timely access to care has never been more important. Gotcare is answering this need by expanding its services throughout Canada – not just in urban centres, but also reaching over 100 rural and remote communities.
Conventional health care delivery models have frequently fallen short over the past few years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Waitlists for long-term care and home care are at record rates, hospital wait times are up to 45 hours, and nearly 60 per cent of people are having a hard time getting a doctor appointment. As a result, many individuals can feel profoundly overwhelmed, hindering their motivation or ability to seek essential medical care or navigate the available health resources. By providing non-acute medical (or maintenance) care and nursing support right in the home environment, Gotcare ensures older adults and people living with chronic conditions can access the care they desperately need. Services include personal care, rehabilitation support, vital signs monitoring, virtual care setup and enablement, and navigational support.
Founded by Chenny Xia and Carol MacDonald, Gotcare was built around the premise that patients receive the best care when those who take care of them feel taken care of as well. As a certified living wage employer, Gotcare empowers frontline health care workers by providing them the tools, training and enhanced wages to undertake impactful initiatives, such as enabling access to primary and community care in hard-to-reach regions with limited internet access. This is particularly pertinent for Canadians who are socially isolated. Gotcare’s unique approach addresses the national health care worker shortage and has a transformative effect in drawing health care workers back to the sector.
Gotcare also leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline operational processes across the community health care system. Specifically engineered to alleviate substantial challenges in transitioning care from hospital to home, its technology platform intelligently matches patients to available home care workers based on factors including location, skill set and cultural compatibility; monitors biometric indicators and condition changes; and allows health care professionals to swiftly respond to emerging status changes. This not only ensures quality care but also reduces redundancies and duplication of effort. With Gotcare, health care isn’t just a service; it’s an experience that rebuilds the human-to-human connection that many of us miss, by leveraging cutting-edge technologies to create the space and conditions for that to be true again.
Advertising feature provided by Gotcare. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.