Harvest ETFs
610 Chartwell Rd, Suite 204,
Oakville, ON L6J 4A5
2022 REVENUE
$10M - $25M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
185%
NUMBER of Employees
30
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
2
Harvest Portfolios Group was founded by president and CEO Michael Kovacs in 2009 in the wake of the financial crisis – a bold move, considering the economic uncertainty at the time.
A veteran of the investment management business, Mr. Kovacs identified an opportunity after observing that amid the financial panic, a few large businesses continued to do what they had always done: deliver value for shareholders. He founded Harvest to give investors access to those companies, creating structured funds and mutual funds that focused on industry leaders.
Harvest launched its first Exchange Traded Funds in 2016, under the banner Harvest ETFs. Its guiding principles are premised on building wealth for clients through ownership of strong businesses that have the potential to grow and generate steady income over time.
Harvest ETFs offers a comprehensive lineup of ETFs built to suit individual investors’ unique needs and goals. Its Equity Growth Focused ETFs are designed to capture the long-term growth prospects of a mega-trend; its Equity Income ETFs deliver monthly cash flow from an equity portfolio and a call option strategy; and its Enhanced Equity Income ETFs are built to deliver higher monthly cash distributions and greater exposure to market movements and growth opportunity.
All the company’s ETFs share a focus on leading businesses, which Harvest sees as the key to creating and preserving wealth.
One philosophy, three approaches
Harvest Equity Income ETF portfolios are invested in companies that are well-established, with strong balance sheets and consistent earnings growth. Harvest ETFs generates steady income by collecting dividends and selling call options to generate a premium on a portion of the portfolio. This strategy provides the ability to pay attractive, tax-efficient, monthly distributions for investors.
Harvest Enhanced Equity Income ETF portfolios offer leveraged exposure to select Harvest Equity Income ETFs. Through the application of approximately 25 per cent leverage, these ETFs deliver high monthly cash flows. They have an elevated risk-return profile, but also offer heightened access to market growth opportunity.
Harvest Equity Growth Focused ETFs are designed to capture growth industries or mega-trends. These portfolios invest in businesses Harvest ETFs has identified with the greatest potential for growth or an index that will provide growth opportunities from the industry or mega-trend.
Flagship ETF
Harvest ETFs’ flagship fund, the Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF, captures positive tailwinds for the health care sector and it has grown into Canada’s largest health care ETF.
The sector’s growth drivers are often called “non-cyclical,” which means demand for health care businesses and services are less tied to economic cycles. Demographic trends, rather than short-term economic forces, tend to drive their performance. As populations age globally, they spend more on health care, and as countries get richer, they spend more on health care. When the economy takes a downturn, individuals are less likely to cut spending on their health care than on other expenses.
The Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF holds a portfolio of 20 large-cap health care firms. As of July 2023, the net assets under management (AUM) is $1.4-billion. Harvest ETFs manages over $3.6-billion in AUM as of August 2023.
