Matrix HR
11420 27 St. S.E., Suite 204
Calgary, AB T2Z 3R6
2022 REVENUE
$25M - $50M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
366%
NUMBER of Employees
150
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
1
Twenty years ago, CEO Shannon Warren founded Matrix Labour Leasing Ltd. with a clear goal in mind: to bring professionalism to the construction and skilled trades staffing industry. “Our belief in prioritizing our employees has been the driving force behind our success from the start,” he says.
The original concept behind the company, now known as Matrix HR, was simple yet impactful: provide stable and long-lasting job opportunities with competitive pay, benefits and opportunities for skill enhancement. This approach not only made employees feel valued, but also resulted in their consistent reliability and exceptional work. The team quickly realized that satisfied employees and quality content were crucial in satisfying Matrix HR’s clients and building strong connections.
After two decades of unwavering dedication to this philosophy, Matrix HR has achieved remarkable results. The company has provided millions of hours of employment and generated an impressive $26-million in annual revenue through its work across North America. Matrix HR’s reputation as a respected boutique staffing firm in the trades industry is built on a strong foundation of certifications, including COR (British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan), Energy Safety Canada, ComplyWorks, ISNetWorld, Avetta, and Government Security Clearance/Authorization. Matrix HR specializes in placing skilled trades, heavy equipment operators, pipeline workers, labourers, IT, admin and professionals for various positions such as hourly, temporary, permanent and contract.
However, its services extend beyond staffing solutions. Matrix HR offers a comprehensive range of human capital services, including integrated HR support such as payroll administration, funding solutions, and employer of record services. By handling back-office and administrative HR tasks, we allow our clients to focus on their core business activities and achieve scalable growth.
Matrix HR’s commitment goes beyond business success – the team is dedicated to building meaningful relationships with Indigenous partners and participating in collaborative efforts within Indigenous communities. This commitment is evident in the firm’s joint venture agreements with Gitga’at Nation and Haisla First Nation, which emphasize revenue sharing, training and employment opportunities. Matrix HR is proud to contribute to enhancing community capacity and promoting specialized training for employment and economic development. Its goal is to expand its presence in a socially responsible manner, offering labour solutions that are shaped by Indigenous perspectives.
In the competitive landscape of the staffing industry, Matrix HR stands out as a comprehensive staffing provider. The firm’s international reach, scalability and innovative strategies consistently deliver top-notch service and positive staffing outcomes.
“As we look back on our journey, we are grateful to our employees, partners, and clients who have been the foundation of our progress,” says Mr. Warren. “Our commitment to our founding philosophy remains as strong as ever, and we eagerly anticipate many more years of fostering employee-centric solutions, strong client relationships, and meaningful community collaborations.”
